Prinses Máxima Center for Pediatric Oncology Implements Callisto™ from Volta Labs to Streamline Clinical Genomics Workflows

BOSTON, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Volta Labs today announced that the Prinses Máxima Center for Pediatric Oncology has acquired the Callisto™ platform to streamline sample preparation across multiple genomics workflows, supporting both Illumina and Oxford Nanopore Technologies (ONT) sequencing platforms.

The Prinses Máxima Center is the largest pediatric cancer center in Europe, dedicated to integrating care and research to improve outcomes for children with cancer. By adopting Callisto, the Center will advance sample preparation across multiple genomics workflows. This implementation will increase efficiency and reproducibility while reducing hands-on time for laboratory staff.

"Callisto's full walk-away automation for multiple sequencing approaches will allow us to establish Illumina whole-genome sequencing as a standard of care for all pediatric patients, while at the same time supporting the adoption of Oxford Nanopore sequencing for rapid diagnosis," said Bastiaan Tops, Head of Laboratory for Childhood Cancer Pathology at Prinses Máxima Center. "By simplifying complex sequencing workflows, Callisto frees our team to focus more of our time and expertise on what matters most—delivering better outcomes for children with cancer."

Callisto automates extraction, library preparation, and target enrichment in a compact, user-friendly system. Its flexibility enables clinical and research labs to streamline multiple sequencing applications across different platforms without requiring specialized technical expertise.

"Partnering with Prinses Máxima Center is an honor for us," said Udayan Umpathi, CEO of Volta Labs. "I was inspired to see how the team at Prinses Maxima is applying advanced genomic technologies as the standard of care, particularly for children with cancer. We are proud to collaborate in advancing technologies that bring insights to these patients faster."

The adoption of Callisto underscores the growing global demand for automation solutions that improve NGS efficiency, accuracy, and scalability.

About Prinses Máxima Center for Pediatric OncologyThe Prinses Máxima Center for Pediatric Oncology, located in Utrecht, The Netherlands, brings together the best possible care and scientific research for children with cancer. With a strong focus on innovation, collaboration, and excellence, the center aims to cure every child with cancer, with optimal quality of life.

About Volta LabsVolta Labs is a genomics applications company that has developed a cutting-edge digital fluidics platform to maximize the performance and scalability of sample preparation in genomics while providing unparalleled consistency. For more information about our products and services, please visit www.voltalabs.com.

