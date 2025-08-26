QCY Unveils Flagship MeloBuds N70 ANC Wireless Earbuds for A Smarter Everyday Sound Experience

DONGGUAN, China, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- While there are dozens of excellent products that continue to brighten up the audio field, QCY, a leading brand which keeps innovating audio solutions, joins in the flow and proudly unveils its flagship ANC wireless earbuds—the MeloBuds N70. Equipped with premium sound quality, powerful noise cancellation, and 50 hours of pure listening, the N70 is designed to surprise and delight users by making commutes and daily routines smarter, quieter, and more enjoyable.

Customizable Immersive Sound ExperienceCombining the ring-shaped liquid silicone dynamic driver with a high-sensitivity MEMS tweeter, the dual-driver synergy blends full-bodied bass with crisp and articulate highs, which elevates the audio performance of MeloBuds N70 to a new level. Without a doubt, the QCY APP makes the user's voice journey more enjoyable by customizing the sound profiles to suit their tastes, which gives the user a genuinely personalized listening experience every time they put on the earbuds.

Advanced Active Noise CancellationThe N70 has three sophisticated sensors that scan 360 degrees in real time to pick up undesirable sounds, guaranteeing genuinely active ANC (up to 56dB) that blocks out distractions for a more tranquil listening experience. Even while you're outside or traveling, these earbuds with AI-powered wind noise reduction ensure crystal-clear sound and less interruption.

Stay Connected with 50-Hour Pure PlaytimeThe N70 is built for long days on the go, boasting an impressive 50-hour total battery life with the charging case—so your music, calls, and podcasts can keep pace with your lifestyle. The N70 also supports wireless charging to reduce your cable annoyance and make your life cozy and convenient.

Considerate Details for UsersDesigned with user convenience in mind, the N70 features intuitive smart interactions: music automatically pauses when you take an earbud out and resumes when you put it back. And the ultra-soft silicone ear tips with five different sizes provide a secure and comfortable fit, while multipoint connectivity lets you stay connected to two devices at once. At QCY, we remain committed to pushing boundaries with creative technology and continuous innovation, delivering better and better audio products to enhance the lives of our users around the world.

The QCY MeloBuds N70 will be launched through online channels and authorized retailers, priced at $59.99 (regional pricing may vary) and available in Purple, Titanium, and Black. To learn more about the N70 and explore QCY's full range of audio solutions, please visit www.qcy.com.

About QCYFounded in 2009, QCY is a global leader in true wireless audio, dedicated to creating high-quality, affordable, and innovative audio products for everyone. With a focus on creative technology and user-centered design, QCY continues to redefine the way people listen to music, communicate, and connect in their daily lives.

Media Contact: Name: QCY PR TeamEmail: PR@qcyearphone.comQCY Official Website: https://www.qcy.com/Hong Kong Hele Electronics Limited

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2755094/Picture__HT18.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2415696/QCY_LOGO_Logo.jpg

