With more than one million cumulative shipments worldwide, RayNeo brings holiday savings to wearable gaming displays and everyday AI smart glasses.

BERLIN, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RayNeo, a global leader in consumer augmented reality (AR) smart glasses and wearable displays, today announced its Black Friday promotional lineup for Europe, featuring holiday discounts across its XR glasses and smart glasses portfolios. The company enters the holiday shopping season with cumulative worldwide shipments exceeding one million units, according to internal company data.

The European lineup is led by the RayNeo GT and flagship RayNeo GT Max, bringing immersive, large-screen gaming and entertainment experiences to consumers at special holiday prices. RayNeo GT features native 3DoF tracking for immersive viewing, while GT Max offers a versatile virtual-screen experience for gaming and entertainment. Rounding out the lineup, RayNeo iO Smart Glasses bring AI assistance to everyday wear, with holiday offers giving European consumers more ways to explore the company's wearable technology.

Up to 267 Inches Before Your Eyes—GT Max Outsizes Even the Largest Gaming Monitors

The RayNeo GT Max presents a 267-inch virtual gaming screen at 100% scaling, which can be enlarged to up to 307 inches. A 59° field of view and Micro-OLED displays supporting refresh rates of up to 120Hz deliver big-screen immersion in a portable form factor.

Powered by the Peacock Optical Engine 3.0 Max, GT Max combines native 3DoF spatial tracking with a quad-speaker system featuring audio tuning by Bang & Olufsen. It connects to compatible PCs and laptops, handheld gaming devices such as Steam Deck and ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 via JoyDock, and PS5 and other HDMI-based consoles via an HDMI adapter, bringing immersive visuals and sound to a wide range of gaming setups.

The RayNeo GT offers another portable option for big-screen gaming and entertainment. Both models feature native 3DoF tracking with Steady, Pinned, and Follow modes, allowing players to choose how the virtual display responds to head movement without an external processing accessory.

Device compatibility varies, and some connections, including certain console setups, require an additional adapter or accessory.

RayNeo iO Smart Glasses: Everyday Design Meets Multi-Model AI

RayNeo iO Smart Glasses combine lightweight, everyday frames with a discreet micro-optical heads-up display, bringing AI assistance into the wearer's line of sight. With support for ChatGPT and other AI assistants, users can ask questions by voice, view responses and access everyday productivity features through their glasses.

Black Friday 2026 Promotional Pricing

Promotional pricing for RayNeo GT, GT Max, Air 4 Pro and the GT + JoyDock bundle remains the same throughout November 10–30, 2026. The RayNeo iO promotional price is available between November 19 and November 30, 2026.

The RayNeo GT + JoyDock bundle pairs the glasses with a convenient connection and power solution for compatible Nintendo Switch devices, creating a portable big-screen gaming setup. European promotional pricing is shown above; the bundle is available during the Black Friday event.

Prices shown are for the euro-denominated offers on RayNeo's European website. Product availability, promotional periods for other models, and offers may vary by market and retailer.

Global Market Momentum

According to internal company data, RayNeo's cumulative worldwide shipments have surpassed one million units, marking a milestone in the company's development and reflecting the scale of its global business.

Separately, third-party industry figures indicate the following market performance:

Availability

For complete promotional offers, product specifications, local availability, and applicable terms, visit RayNeo's European website or participating European Amazon stores. Retailer offers may differ from those listed above.

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