Raytron Unveils Infrared Vision-Language Model at CIOE 2026, Advancing Thermal Imaging from Perception to Understanding

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As AI expands beyond content generation to perceiving and understanding the physical world, intelligent sensing is becoming increasingly important across industrial applications. At CIOE 2026, Raytron, a global leader in infrared thermal imaging, unveiled its Infrared Vision-Language Model, extending infrared imaging beyond image acquisition toward intelligent understanding. Raytron also introduced Falcon 500, its third-generation AI image processing chip, and showcased the latest advancements in its 8 μm and 12 μm infrared detector portfolios.

Why Does Infrared Imaging Need a Dedicated Vision-Language Model?

Unlike visible-light imaging, which primarily captures reflected light, infrared thermal imaging detects radiation emitted by objects, revealing unique information such as temperature, heat distribution, and thermal signatures. Most general-purpose vision models are trained primarily on large-scale visible-light data and are not specifically designed to interpret the unique characteristics of infrared imagery. Raytron's Infrared Vision-Language Model is designed to address this challenge through:

Advancing Infrared Sensing with Falcon 500 and 8μm HD Infrared Detectors

The launch was accompanied by further advances in infrared image processing and detectors. The company unveiled Falcon 500, its third-generation infrared AI image processing chip, bringing enhanced image quality, intelligent sensing, multimodal fusion, and precision temperature measurement.

At the exhibition, Raytron also showcased its expanded 8 μm lineup, spanning resolutions from 640×512 to 1280×1024, alongside upgraded 12 μm products offering NETD as low as 15 mK.

For Further Information

Email: sales@raytrontek.comWebsite: https://en.raytrontek.comLinkedIn: Raytron Technology Co., Ltd.

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