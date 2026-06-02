Recorded Future Announces Strategic Partnership with Wipro to Deliver AI-Powered Threat Intelligence at Global Enterprise Scale

Partnership to expand cybersecurity capabilities, powering a new managed intelligence and brand monitoring offering across the Wipro CyberShieldSM portfolio.

BOSTON and BENGALURU, India, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recorded Future, the world's largest threat intelligence company, today announced a strategic partnership with Wipro Limited, a leading AI-powered technology services and consulting company, to expand intelligence-led cybersecurity services for global enterprises.

Together, the companies will launch a Managed Threat Intelligence and Brand Monitoring service under Wipro's MSSP portfolio. The offering will enable enterprises to operationalize contextual, actionable intelligence at scale by embedding it directly into security operations, proactive threat hunting, and digital risk protection workflows. The result is a more integrated operating model that helps organizations move faster from detection to decision to response.

The partnership will enhance Wipro's threat intelligence capabilities across its CyberShieldSM solutions, part of Wipro Intelligence™, Wipro's unified suite of AI-powered platforms, solutions, and transformative offerings. The collaboration also brings together cyber risk, technology, geopolitical, and business signals to support faster, better-informed decision making at scale.

"Global enterprises are demanding cybersecurity outcomes, not just technology inputs," said Satish Yadavalli, Global Business Head – Cloud, Infrastructure and Security Services, Wipro Limited. "Through the combined capabilities of Wipro and Recorded Future, we will further advance our consulting-led, AI-powered approach to cyber defense, resilience, and digital trust. By embedding intelligence and autonomous threat hunting across every layer of cyber operations, we enable our clients to deliver scalable, outcome-driven impact."

This partnership reflects a broader market shift in how large enterprises consume threat intelligence. Organizations are moving away from fragmented feeds and siloed tooling toward context-rich, AI-powered intelligence embedded across the security operations (SecOps), risk, and resilience lifecycle. With this collaboration, Recorded Future and Wipro are helping customers close the gap between threat data and operational action.

"This partnership brings together two organizations with a shared vision for the future of cybersecurity: intelligence that is real-time, actionable, and deeply embedded into enterprise operations," said Colin Mahony, Recorded Future CEO. "By selecting Recorded Future as its strategic threat intelligence platform and partnering with us to deliver managed intelligence services, Wipro is setting a new standard for how organizations operationalize intelligence to reduce risk and strengthen resilience."

Recorded Future provides advanced AI-driven intelligence, real-time contextual insights, and broad, future-ready coverage spanning cyber risk, third-party risk, brand intelligence, geopolitical intelligence, and autonomous threat hunting and operations. Through this partnership, Wipro will take the joint offerings to market globally, while also leveraging the platform internally to help protect its own digital footprint.

By combining Recorded Future's intelligence capabilities with Wipro's global scale, consulting depth, and managed security expertise, the partnership positions both companies to help enterprises navigate a rapidly evolving threat landscape with greater confidence, speed, and clarity.

About Recorded FutureRecorded Future is the world's largest threat intelligence company, serving more than 1,900 businesses and government organizations across 80 countries. Its platform provides coverage across adversaries, infrastructure, and targets through the Intelligence Graph®, which contains more than 200 billion nodes of specialized threat data. Acquired by Mastercard in 2024, Recorded Future helps organizations turn intelligence into measurable security outcomes at scale.

https://www.wipro.com/en/

Media ContactAlexander LeslieSenior Advisoralexander.leslie@recordedfuture.com+17088609255

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