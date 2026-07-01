Reju Opens First U.S. Research & Development Center in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania

Lab deepens Reju's scientific capabilities, bridging innovation with commercial-scale solutions

PARIS and CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reju, the textile-to-textile materials regeneration company, today announced that it had opened a Research & Development Center in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, marking the company's first dedicated research facility in North America. Located within Technip Energy's Advanced Materials and Catalysts' existing research center, the lab will help Reju accelerate the deployment of its recycling technologies and will help develop Reju's next-generation circular solutions.

The R&D Center marks the relocation of Reju's core research team from IBM's Almaden Research Center in San Jose, California, where Reju's Volcat depolymerizaztion technology, a catalytic chemical recycling method breaking down polyester into reusable raw materials, was first developed.

"I am excited to be joining such an innovative company and to be part of the team moving the technology towards industrialization and supporting the infrastructure for true post-consumer textile-to-textile recycling at scale," said Gregory Breyta, Reju's Director of Research & Development.

The facility will be focused on the full development spectrum, from early-stage feasibility through to kilo-scale production. It will span polyester recycling, mixed-fabric solutions, and new circular chemistry pathways, enabling rapid iteration and accelerating Reju's path from concept to industrial reality. The new R&D center will support the development and validation of technologies intended for deployment across Reju's future Regeneration Hubs.

By locating the facility within Technip Energies' existing research infrastructure, Reju will benefit from direct access to decades of Technip Energies' expertise in catalysis, process development, technology integration and industrial scale-up.

The establishment of the R&D Center is a component of Reju's broader strategy to build a closed-loop recycling ecosystem that converts discarded fabric and textiles back into quality products. The center joins Reju's growing global infrastructure, including their first textile-to-textile facility Regeneration Hub Zero in Frankfurt, Germany and future Regeneration Hubs that have been announced in Sittard (Netherlands), Lacq (France), and Rochester, New York (USA).

"Together, these facilities form a replicable global circular infrastructure designed to turn today's textile waste into tomorrow's raw materials," said Breyta.

About Reju

Reju is a materials regeneration company focused on creating innovative solutions for regenerating polyester textiles and post-consumer PET waste. Owned by Technip Energies and utilizing technology originating with IBM Research, Reju is driven by its purpose to unlock infinite possibilities within finite resources. The company aims to establish a global textile recycling circular system to regenerate and recirculate polyester textiles. Learn more at https://www.reju.com/.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a global technology and engineering powerhouse. With leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen, ethylene, sustainable chemistry, and CO 2 management, we are contributing to the development of critical markets such as energy, energy derivatives, decarbonization, and circularity. Our complementary business segments, Technology, Products and Services (TPS) and Project Delivery, turn innovation into scalable and industrial reality.

Through collaboration and excellence in execution, our 18,000+ employees across 35 countries are fully committed to bridging prosperity with sustainability for a world designed to last.

Technip Energies generated revenues of €7.2 billion in 2025 and is listed on Euronext Paris. The Company also has American Depositary Receipts trading over the counter.

For further information: www.ten.com

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