Republic of Chad and Xange.com Sign MoU to Unlock Sovereign Environmental Assets Under the Paris Agreement

Agreement deploys national monitoring, UEMIS market infrastructure, and Aptos-anchored IMDC verification to accelerate Chad's entry into Article 6 climate markets

LUXEMBOURG, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Republic of Chad and Xange.com today announced a Memorandum of Understanding to deploy Xange.com's digital Monitoring, Reporting and Verification (dMRV) systems and Unified Environmental Market Infrastructure Solutions (UEMIS) in support of Chad's participation in international environmental markets under Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement. As part of the deployment, verified sovereign mitigation data will be anchored on Aptos through Immutable Metadata Digital Certifications (IMDCs), creating an auditable verification layer for Chad's environmental assets.

The agreement gives Chad the national monitoring, verification, and market infrastructure required to convert its sovereign environmental assets into internationally tradeable mitigation outcomes.

Under the MoU, Xange.com will provide Chad with three core capabilities:

"Chad holds significant sovereign environmental assets. What has been missing is the infrastructure to verify, register, and bring those assets to international markets," said Esteban van Goor, CEO and Founder of Xange.com. "This agreement gives Chad the tools to move from potential to participation, and to capture the full value of its mitigation outcomes under the Paris Agreement."

By deploying Xange.com's full infrastructure solutions, Chad can accelerate its path to Article 6 market participation, converting verified environmental data into sovereign assets accessible to international buyers and climate finance institutions.

About Xange.comXange.com International Holding S.à r.l. is a Luxembourg-based environmental intelligence software and market infrastructure company, serving governments and enterprises with digital MRV systems, market infrastructure solutions, sustainability reporting, and Article 6-aligned environmental market participation. www.xange.com

About Aptos FoundationAptos Foundation is dedicated to supporting the development and ecosystem of the Aptos protocol. By unlocking a blockchain with seamless usability, Aptos Foundation aims to bring the benefits of decentralization to the masses. For more information, visit www.aptosfoundation.org.

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