Giovedì 01 Maggio 2025
Riverside Majestic Hotel Puteri Wing: A Touch of Elegance in the Heart of Borneo

01 maggio 2025 | 15.36
KUCHING, Malaysia, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For travellers looking to combine elegance and comfort in Kuching, the capital of Sarawak, Riverside Majestic Hotel Puteri Wing offers an ideal retreat. Located along the picturesque Sarawak River, this landmark property combines timeless charm with contemporary hospitality, ensuring a memorable stay for both leisure and business visitors.

Explore Kuching's Cultural Heart

Situated within a short stroll of Kuching's key attractions, the hotel is a perfect base for discovering the city's cultural and historical treasures. Guests can visit the lively Kuching Waterfront, explore the historic Main Bazaar, or enjoy a walk across the scenic Darul Hana Bridge. The surrounding area features shopping centres, local markets, and artisan boutiques showcasing Sarawak's rich heritage.

Stylish Rooms with Panoramic Views

Offering 241 stylish rooms and suites, the hotel combines comfort and practicality. Many rooms offer panoramic views of the Sarawak River or city skyline. Thoughtful amenities, including premium bedding, fast complimentary Wi-Fi, and generous workspaces, ensure a relaxing and productive stay.

A Memorable Culinary Experience

Embark on a culinary journey at the hotel's renowned restaurants. Majestic Restaurant serves a rich selection of local and international cuisine, while River Palace Cantonese Restaurant presents refined Chinese dishes in an elegant setting. The Puteri Lobby Lounge offers light refreshments in a relaxed and sophisticated environment — perfect for unwinding after a busy day.

Versatile Facilities for Every Occasion

From business meetings to romantic weddings, the Sarawak Chamber Ballroom and the panoramic Windows on Kuching (WOK) venue on the 18th floor provide flexible, modern spaces equipped with the latest technology. For wellness seekers, EDEN Majestic Wellness Centre offers rejuvenating experiences, including the innovative IDUNN Oxygen Bath Therapy.

Experience the spirit of Sarawak at Riverside Majestic Hotel Puteri Wing — where contemporary comfort meets authentic Bornean hospitality.

For more information, visit: www.riversidemajestic.comContact: +60 82 532 222 | reservations@rmh.my

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2676864/riverside_majestic.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/riverside-majestic-hotel-puteri-wing-a-touch-of-elegance-in-the-heart-of-borneo-302444125.html

