11,000+ Target Proteins. Reliable Supply. Built for AI-Driven Discovery.

HOUSTON, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As AI accelerates recombinant protein and antibody discovery for therapeutic and diagnostic development, access to well-characterized target proteins is essential for evaluating AI-designed molecules. Sino Biological, Inc. (Shenzhen Stock Exchange: 301047.SZ), a global biotechnology company specializing in recombinant proteins, antibodies, and CRO services, introduces two dedicated target protein collections for AI-driven discovery: AI-Trusted Proteins and AI-Qualified Proteins.

Two Collections. Two Ways to Support AI Validation.

AI-Trusted Proteins — Proven in AI Research

AI-Trusted Proteins have been used in AI-focused company validation projects, with some proteins featured in published research. This collection currently covers 600+ targets and 960+ individual proteins, with available characterization data for each protein potentially including SPR, BLI, ELISA, cell-based activity assays, SEC-HPLC, and SEC-MALS analyses.

AI-Qualified Proteins — Characterized for AI Validation

AI-Qualified Proteins feature experimentally characterized target binding activity, including SPR/BLI validation data, as well as specialized formats such as biotinylated proteins for AI-driven research. With 680+ targets and 1,700+ individual proteins, this collection provides researchers with a broad selection of characterized target proteins for evaluating AI-designed molecules.

The 4S System: Building Confidence in Target Protein Resources

Supporting these collections is Sino Biological's 4S System — Scale, Scope, Speed, and Supply. This system provides over 11,000 recombinant target proteins, broad target coverage, diverse protein formats, and reliable long-term supply to support AI-driven research programs.

Sino Biological has also developed a therapeutic target directory covering 12 therapeutic areas and more than 100 diseases, enabling researchers to explore relevant targets by therapeutic area or disease.

4RISE™: Connecting Target Resources with End-to-End AI Validation

As a key resource within Sino Biological's 4RISE™ AI Lab Validation Solution, the AI-focused target protein library works alongside high-throughput protein expression, binding and affinity characterization, developability assessment, and functional validation.

Built around four strengths — Rapid, In-Depth, Seamless, and Empirical — 4RISE™ provides integrated wet-lab support to help researchers advance AI-designed molecules from computational predictions to experimental evidence.

"AI-driven discovery depends on reliable experimental resources to evaluate designed molecules and guide subsequent research decisions," said Dr. Rob Burgess, Chief Business Officer at Sino Biological US. "By combining AI-Trusted and AI-Qualified target proteins with our 4S System, we aim to provide researchers with well-characterized target resources, broad coverage, and dependable supply to support AI-driven protein and antibody discovery."

Sino Biological, Inc.gmo@sinobiological.cn www.sinobiological.com

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