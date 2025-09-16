circle x black
Stamus and SentinelOne Expand Partnership to Deliver Complete AI-Powered Security Operations

16 settembre 2025
Enhanced Collaboration Positions Clear NDR® as Essential Network Intelligence Foundation for AI Security Investments

PARIS, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stamus ®, a global innovator of network-based threat detection and response (NDR) systems, and SentinelOne ®, the leader in AI-native security, today announced the next phase of their partnership focused on delivering comprehensive go-to-market initiatives that will better address network security pain points through AI-powered detection and response.

Security teams are grappling with alert fatigue, false positives, and an ever-expanding attack surface. As organizations invest heavily in AI-powered SIEMs and develop custom LLM applications for security operations, a critical blind spot has emerged: AI systems are only as effective as the data they consume. By combining Stamus' high-confidence network threat intelligence with SentinelOne's AI-native platform, this integration addresses these challenges and gives defenders full attack visibility across network, logs, and endpoints. Clear NDR delivers evidence-based network threat detection and telemetry that gives AI systems the complete network behavioral context needed to understand the full attack story. Ultimately, this allows security teams to dramatically decrease mean time to response (MTTR) times.

"Organizations are discovering that their substantial AI security investments are operating with incomplete visibility," said Eric Leblond, co-founder and CTO of Stamus Networks. "Clear NDR fills this critical gap by providing the rich, security-focused network intelligence that bolsters AI security with comprehensive network-based situational awareness. This expanded partnership with SentinelOne amplifies customers' existing Purple AI and Singularity investments, fueling their AI with our security-focused network intelligence – not just data – pre-processed, contextualized, and optimized for AI."

This integration complements SentinelOne's broader ecosystem strategy and enhances the Singularity Platform with enriched network threat data from Clear NDR. This shared intelligence improves signal fidelity and contextual awareness within the Singularity Platform, reinforcing SentinelOne as a powerful AI-native powered platform where telemetry from across the security stack comes together to power comprehensive, real-time AI threat detection and response.

"Understanding and managing network-level threats is essential for cyber resilience," said Melissa K. Smith, Senior Vice President, Global Strategic Partnerships & Initiatives at SentinelOne. Our expanded partnership with Stamus Networks will help security teams to proactively identify sophisticated threats by combining best-in-class network intelligence with AI-powered detection and response from SentinelOne. Our technology partnership with Stamus exemplifies our shared commitment to delivering connected, intelligent security ecosystems empowering customers to stay ahead of today's pressing threats."

This joint partnership delivers several key benefits:

The partnership builds on the successful technical integration announced in March 2025, where Clear NDR was integrated with SentinelOne's Singularity Platform to provide automated response capabilities and centralized threat analysis.

About Stamus Networks

Stamus Networks is the global leader in Suricata-based network security and the creator of the innovative Clear NDR system. Providing superior network intelligence that empower security AI platforms, Clear NDR closes visibility gaps and reduces alert fatigue, transforming raw network traffic into actionable security insights with unmatched transparency, customization, and effectiveness. Trusted by leading financial institutions, government agencies, and participants in NATO's largest cybersecurity exercises, Stamus Networks delivers proven, high-performance network detection and response solutions. For more information visit:  stamus-networks.com.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is a leading AI-native cybersecurity platform. Built on the first unified Data Lake, SentinelOne empowers the world to run securely by creating intelligent, data-driven systems that think for themselves, stay ahead of complexity and risk, and evolve on their own. Leading organizations—including Fortune 10, Fortune 500, and Global 2000 companies, as well as prominent governments—trust SentinelOne to Secure Tomorrow. Learn more at sentinelone.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1781381/5512236/stamus_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/stamus-and-sentinelone-expand-partnership-to-deliver-complete-ai-powered-security-operations-302557080.html

