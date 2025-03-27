circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 27 Marzo 2025
Aggiornato: 20:18
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Stockholm Exergi takes final Investment decision on world's first large-scale BECCS project, using Capsol's carbon capture technology

27 marzo 2025 | 20.40
LETTURA: 2 minuti

OSLO, Norway, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's first large-scale BECCS (bioenergy with carbon capture and storage) project is moving into construction following a final investment decision (FID) by Stockholm Exergi. The project will deploy Capsol Technologies' carbon capture solution to permanently remove 800,000 tonnes of CO₂ annually from 2028 and is backed by offtake agreements with Microsoft and Frontier Group.

The milestone positions Capsol as a front-runner in the emerging market for negative emissions and highlights the increasing maturity of carbon removal markets. Stockholm Exergi's project has received EUR 180 million from the EU Innovation Fund, as well as long-term offtake commitments from Microsoft (3.33 million tonnes) and Frontier Group (USD ~50 million), which includes Meta, Stripe, Alphabet, Shopify and McKinsey.

"This breakthrough is the result of Stockholm Exergi's pioneering efforts, strong market momentum for carbon removals, government support, and our cost-efficient, energy-smart technology," said Wendy Lam, CEO of Capsol Technologies. "It sets a global precedent for BECCS deployment and further strengthens confidence in Capsol's technology."

Capsol's end-of-pipe solution, CapsolEoP®, can delivers 20–60% lower levelized capture cost compared to amine-based technologies, enabled by integrated heat recovery and generation. The technology is particularly attractive for energy-from-waste and biomass plants with limited excess heat and is delivered as a stand-alone unit using the proven Hot Potassium Carbonate (HPC) solvent.

Capsol currently has biomass and EfW projects with a mature pipeline potential of 7.8 million tonnes of CO₂, translating into EUR 80–115 million in potential license revenues based on a target of EUR 10–15 per tonne.

"With the first FID for a large-scale project using our technology now in place, we expect this to accelerate commercial traction and de-risk adoption across industries," said Lam.

Stockholm Exergi's decision highlights the scalability of BECCS and Capsol's growing role in enabling carbon-negative projects globally.

About Capsol Technologies

Capsol Technologies ASA is a carbon capture technology provider with a goal of accelerating the world's transition to a net zero future. The technology combines inherent heat recovery and generation in a stand-alone unit based on a proven and safe solvent. Capsol's technology is licensed either directly to customers or through industrial partners globally. Capsol's key segments include cement, biomass, energy-from-waste and gas turbines. Capsol Technologies is listed on Euronext Oslo Børs (ticker: CAPSL). For more information, visit capsoltechnologies.com. 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2652098/Capsol_Stockholm_Exergi.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2652097/Capsol_Technologies_ASA_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/stockholm-exergi-takes-final-investment-decision-on-worlds-first-large-scale-beccs-project-using-capsols-carbon-capture-technology-302413620.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN51804 en US Ambiente Energia Energia ICT Ambiente Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Sottomarino turistico affonda nel Mar Rosso: 6 morti
News to go
Salari reali in Italia, rapporto Ilo: "Dal 2008 in calo dell'8,7%"
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky: "Non possiamo finanziare le forze armate in maniera adeguata"
News to go
Bonus nido 2025, tutte le novità
News to go
Dazi Usa, Trump: "Potremmo fare eccezioni su tariffe dal 2 aprile"
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, colloqui di pace a Riad: ultime news
News to go
Mattarella: "Dazi inaccettabili, creano ostacoli ai mercati"
News to go
Ucraina, colloqui a Riad tra delegazioni americana e russa
News to go
Meta lancia assistente IA nelle sue app in Ue
News to go
Allergie ai pollini, con crisi climatica durano 45 giorni in più
News to go
Tumore della mammella, 53mila nuovi casi all'anno in Italia
Rc auto, Ivass: "Prezzo medio a 417 euro in quarto trimestre 2024"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza