circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire/h2>

TCL Secures Multiple Honors at IFA 2025 with Cutting-edge Smart-Living Solutions

10 settembre 2025 | 16.54
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BERLIN, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, a global leader in consumer electronics and the world's No. 1 Mini LED and Ultra-large [1] TV brand, has recently won several prestigious awards for its latest innovations at IFA 2025. These honors recognize TCL's intelligent lifestyle solutions and underscore its commitment to pioneering advanced technology that elevates everyday living experiences.

IFA 2025 saw the debut of the IFA Innovation Awards, celebrating technologies shaping the future of smart living. TCL stood out here with three wins and two Honoree distinctions across smart devices, soundbars, and gaming monitors. The TCL NXTPAPER 60 Ultra smartphone secured the winner of "Best in Tech for Good" with its advanced eye-care displays, and was joined by the TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus tablet as an Honoree. The RayNeo X3 Pro was the Honoree winner of "Best in Emerging Tech" for its AI-powered ecosystem and multimodal interaction. And TCL's Wireless Free Sound Speaker Z100 took home "Best of Audio" for its immersive home-theater audio performance, while the 32R84 QD-Mini LED Monitor earned "Best in Computing & Gaming" for its superior visuals and smooth gameplay experience.

At IFA 2025, TCL also excelled at the distinguished Global Product Technology Innovation (GPTI) Awards with three Gold Awards. TCL's Premium QD-Mini LED C8K TV received the "ZeroBorder Design Gold Award" for its revolutionary Virtually ZeroBorder Design that delivers an edge-to-edge viewing experience. The TCL FreshIN 3.0 fresh air conditioner won the "AI Energy-Saving Technology Gold Award", with its upgraded T-AI technology enabling up to 37%+ higher energy efficiency than conventional inverter models. And TCL SuperDrum Series Washer & Dryer Pair earned the "Super Drum Technology Innovation Gold Award" for its six Bionic Lifters and wave-patterned drum, providing deep yet gentle cleaning while conserving water.

These awards span TCL's wide product portfolio and reaffirm its global leadership and technological prowess in the consumer electronics sector. TCL will continue to bring smart living solutions with more immersive and connected experiences to users worldwide.

About TCL

TCL is a leading consumer electronics brand and leader in the global television industry. TCL now operates in more than 160 markets around the world. The company specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio, home appliances, mobile devices, smart glasses, commercial displays, and more. Visit the TCL website at https://www.tcl.com.

[1] Ultra-large refers to TVs measuring 85 inches and above

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tcl-secures-multiple-honors-at-ifa-2025-with-cutting-edge-smart-living-solutions-302552744.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN70569 en US ICT ICT Arredamento_E_Design Arredamento_E_Design Altro Media_E_Pubblicita Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, in arrivo pioggia e temporali
News to go
Estate, turismo straniero +2,8%
News to go
Scuola, suonata prima campanella del nuovo anno: il calendario
"Calenda doveva stare nel panel della maggioranza", l'intervento di Bonelli a Cernobbio - Video
Venezia 82, Fanelli show e un inaspettato Leone d’oro: il commento delle nostre inviate - Video
Forum di Cernobbio, parola all’opposizione nella terza giornata: la videonews del nostro inviato
Venezia 82, Servillo e il messaggio per Gaza: "Ammirazione per chi è in mare a portare umanità" - Video
Venezia 82, standing ovation per Giorgio Armani: l'omaggio del Lido - Video
Venezia 82, a sorpresa Nino D’Angelo sul palco - Video
Simona Ventura saluta Armani: “Una guida per tutta l’Italia” - Video
Armani, da Elkan a Versace l'omaggio a Re Giorgio - Videonews della nostra inviata
Donatella Versace alla camera ardente di Armani


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza