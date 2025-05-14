The Institute for Financial Integrity and Crowell & Moring Expand Global Sanctions and Export Controls Training Program

WASHINGTON, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For the past two years, the Institute for Financial Integrity (IFI) and international law firm Crowell & Moring have partnered on the global delivery of a training program aimed at promoting understanding of sanctions and strategic trade controls. The high-impact training program—already delivered in 18 countries, has officially been expanded to over 10 countries this year, signaling both its success and growing demand across borders.

In today's interconnected global economy, understanding and adhering to sanctions regulations is paramount. From financial regulators, law enforcement agencies, border and customs services to financial institutions, law firms, and companies in logistics, mining, real estate, construction, air and sea cargo, the program has convened key stakeholders across public and private sector institutions—those working on the frontlines of financial integrity and playing a critical role in safeguarding the global financial system.

"It's been a privilege and pleasure to deliver these trainings in countries around the world, engaging directly with central banks, financial institutions, and compliance professionals who are actively tackling challenges and eager to sharpen their capabilities," said David (Dj) Wolff, co-chair of Crowell & Moring's International Trade Group. "We look forward to continuing this important work together over the next year."

Designed to strengthen both policy understanding and practical risk management, the sponsored training program covers multilateral and bilateral sanctions regimes, strategic trade controls, emerging evasion tactics, and mitigation strategies.

"At IFI, we're thrilled to be partnering with one of the world's most respected legal institutions to deliver a training program that sets the global standard," said Natalie Pulsifer, Senior Director at IFI. "This collaboration allows us to pair deep legal insight with practical, hands-on training for institutions navigating today's rapidly evolving risk landscape."

The continued success of this program highlights a shared commitment: empowering global institutions with the knowledge and tools to navigate an increasingly complex regulatory environment, ensure compliance, and mitigate risks effectively, ultimately protecting the integrity of the financial system.

Upcoming Webinar: Sanctions & Export Controls Masterclass: Adapting to a Changing Regulatory Landscape

Join us for an expert-led masterclass that examines the current global framework for sanctions and export controls—and looks ahead to what's on the horizon.

Date:May 21, 2025

Time:12:00-1:00 PM ET

About IFIThe Institute for Financial Integrity is dedicated to empowering today's professionals to protect the financial system from illicit use through innovative training programs. It provides both in-person training and online education, testing, and certifications through DOLFIN®—the Dedicated Online Financial Integrity Network—its proprietary learning platform.

For more information, please visit finintegrity.org.

About Crowell & Moring

Crowell & Moring is an international law firm with operations in the United States, Europe, MENA, and Asia. Drawing on significant government, business, industry, and legal experience, the firm helps clients capitalize on opportunities and provides creative solutions to complex regulatory and policy, litigation, transactional, and intellectual property issues. The firm is consistently recognized for its commitment to pro bono service, as well as its comprehensive programs and initiatives to advance the professional and personal development of all members of the Crowell community.

