UGREEN unveils new MagFlow lineup at IFA 2026 with world's first micro-pump liquid-cooled Qi2 25W magnetic power bank

LONDON, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UGREEN will unveil its new MagFlow lineup later today at IFA 2026, led by the world's first Qi2 25W magnetic power bank with active micro-pump liquid cooling.

Moving from 15W to Qi2 25W raises charging power nearly 70%, along with thermal demands. The lineup tackles a key challenge in wireless charging: heat. Heat buildup can trigger throttling, slow charging and affect battery health. UGREEN combines active cooling with passive heat-dissipation structures to help manage heat.

MagFlow Pro Magnetic Power Bank 10000mAh 25W

The flagship features UGREEN's CryoPulse™ micro-pump liquid cooling. Widely used in high-performance systems, liquid cooling comes to a power bank for the first time. Micro-pump liquid cooling, VC copper heat-spreading foil and separated charging components help reduce heat buildup, while ThermalGuard™ adjusts power automatically and a transparent window shows coolant circulation. UGREEN testing shows iPhone 17 Pro Max peak temperature up to 10°C below a 48°C industry reference.

It supports Qi2 25W wireless charging and 45W max wired output via a built-in cable. UGREEN reports iPhone 17 Pro Max reaching 50% in 40 minutes wirelessly. ATL high-density cells with Dymondcell™2.0 protection enhance safety, while a smart display shows real-time charging status.

MagFlow Pro 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand 25W

Built for desks and bedside tables, the stand charges iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods simultaneously. Its TEC Active Cooling System combines a TEC module with an ultra-quiet fan rated at 15dB or below. With cooling enabled, UGREEN testing recorded the magnetic surface center at approximately 11°C.

It delivers up to 25W to iPhone and full-speed Apple Watch charging through an MFW-certified module. UGREEN reports 50% charge in 26 minutes for iPhone 17 Pro Max and 19 minutes for Apple Watch Series 11. A display shows power, temperature and cooling mode.

MagFlow 2-in-1 Foldable Magnetic Wireless Charger 25W

The foldable charger measures 60 × 72 × 27mm when closed, fitting into a pocket or bag. Open, it delivers up to 25W to iPhone and 5W to AirPods simultaneously, with ThermalGuard™ regulating heat. A wider anti-slip earbuds pad simplifies placement, while cool-touch glass surface improves comfort.

The lineup goes on sale Sept. 4 across Europe. MSRP is €119.99 / £109.99 for the power bank, €139.99 / £119.99 for the 3-in-1 stand, and €49.99 / £43.99 for the 2-in-1 charger.

For the first time, UGREEN will exhibit across two halls at IFA 2026: H3.2-153 for Communication & Connectivity and H2.2-135 for Smart Home. Under its "Smarter Living Starts Here" theme, UGREEN will showcase an expanding portfolio across both categories. As an IFA 2026 Charging Partner, it will provide complimentary charging at designated rest areas.

About UGREEN

UGREEN is a leading global tech brand creating innovative products that make everyday life smarter, easier, and more connected. From smart charging and productivity to smart storage and AIoT, UGREEN designs technology around the needs of modern life.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ugreen-unveils-new-magflow-lineup-at-ifa-2026-with-worlds-first-micro-pump-liquid-cooled-qi2-25w-magnetic-power-bank-302867551.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.