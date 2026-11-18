LYON, France, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With 21 years of expertise in pool cleaning technology, WYBOTICS, an industry leader in innovative pool cleaning solutions under its flagship brand WYBOT, is making a strong impression at Piscine Global Lyon 2026, taking place November 17–20 at Eurexpo Lyon, France. Visitors are invited to explore WYBOT's latest innovations at Booth 4A136.

As the pool care industry continues to evolve toward smarter, more autonomous solutions, WYBOT is pushing the boundaries of what's possible. Building on years of technological innovation, the company is introducing a new generation of robotic pool cleaners designed to elevate cleaning intelligence, operational autonomy, and user convenience.

"At WYBOT, our mission is to continuously push the boundaries of pool cleaning innovation while addressing the evolving needs of our customers. By expanding our product portfolio from residential to commercial applications, we aim to bring the convenience of intelligent, cordless pool cleaning to more people than ever before. We are committed to making pool maintenance smarter, easier, and more efficient, empowering both homeowners and commercial pool operators to spend less time on maintenance and more time enjoying their pools." Madam Fu, founder of WYBOTICS said:

World's First Autonomously deploying robotic pool cleaner -WYBOT M3 Pro:

Leading WYBOT's latest innovations is the M3 Pro, the world's first robotic pool cleaner with autonomous water-exit capability, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of intelligent pool care. Unlike conventional robotic pool cleaners that require manual retrieval, the M3 Pro is designed to autonomously exit the water and return to its docking station, delivering a new level of hands-free convenience. Combining advanced underwater 3D mapping, AI-powered vision technology, and intelligent navigation, the M3 Pro represents WYBOT's vision for the next generation of truly autonomous pool cleaning.

The First Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner for Commercial Use with AI-Vision technology-WYBOT L2:

Our goal is to develop a cordless robotic pool cleaner specifically designed for commercial swimming pools, overcoming the limitations of traditional corded cleaning equipment and providing a more convenient, efficient, and labor-saving cleaning experience.

Our goal is to extend the convenience of cordless pool cleaning beyond residential pools into the commercial sector. By integrating advanced AI vision technology, real-time remote control capabilities, and a dual-filtration system, we aim to transform commercial pool maintenance—delivering smarter, faster, and more thorough cleaning while significantly reducing manual labor, enhancing cleaning efficiency.

One Robot, Complete Pool Cleaning Coverage-WYBOT U1:

The WYBOT U1 takes intelligent pool care to the next level with its advanced AI Vision technology and comprehensive cleaning capabilities. Designed to clean multiple pool zones—including the floor, walls, waterline, surface, and shallow areas—the U1 delivers a more complete cleaning experience. Its AI-powered debris detection and intelligent 2D mapping enable optimized cleaning paths and efficient coverage, while its dual-filtration system, featuring 180 μm and ultra-fine 3 μm filtration, captures debris of various sizes. Combining intelligent navigation with versatile cleaning performance, the U1 represents WYBOT's continued commitment to making pool maintenance smarter, more efficient, and effortless.

About WYBOT: WYBOT's commitment to innovation has positioned it as a leader in pool robotics, consistently delivering products that redefine the future of pool care. As the company looks toward the future, it remains dedicated to enhancing the way we interact with and maintain our pools, making pool ownership simpler, greener, and more efficient than ever before.

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