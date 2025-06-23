Xtep Hosts Q1 2026 Product Preview, Showcasing Sportswear Engineered for Global Performance and Lifestyle Markets

JINJIANG, China, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From June 20 to 26, Xtep hosted its Q1 2026 Product Preview in Jinjiang, Fujian province, rolling out a portfolio of new sportswear across six core categories: Running, Training, Outdoor, Basketball, Lifestyle, and Fashion. The presentation underscores Xtep's continued focus on delivering versatile performance and style solutions for both athletic and everyday wear.

As the anchor of Xtep's global brand strategy, the running category received a major refresh across both race-day and training footwear. The latest models are purpose-built to meet the full spectrum of runner needs—from elite marathoners to recreational athletes. Leading the charge is the acclaimed Xtep's Champion Edition Collection, with its latest iteration now at the forefront.

In addition to its running innovations, the preview spotlighted Xtep's depth across additional performance and lifestyle categories. These include a high-mobility training series engineered for movement; a trail-ready outdoor collection that fuses utility and aesthetics; a court-inspired basketball lineup built for agility and expression; a lifestyle series that blends athleisure with everyday wearability; and a fashion-forward range that sets the tone for seasonal style. Each line is developed with Xtep's core principles in mind—thoughtful design, uncompromising quality, and exceptional value—offering retail partners a complete toolkit to meet the evolving demands of athletes and active consumers alike.

Aligned with its commitment to collaboration and long-term growth, Xtep welcomes new partners to join its journey in shaping the next chapter of the international athletic and lifestyle sportswear market. For more information, please visit https://www.globalxtep.com/

