ASYAD SPEARHEADS ECO-SHIPPING INITIATIVES WITH WIND POWER ADOPTION ON WORLD'S LARGEST ORE CARRIER

MUSCAT, Oman, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Asyad Group, Oman's global integrated logistics provider, has entered into an agreement with Brazilian mining company Vale to transform the seaborne movement of iron ore. The collaboration includes the installation of rotor sails on the world's largest ore carrier, a Valemax vessel owned by Asyad, to harness wind propulsion technology and drive energy efficiency gains while significantly reducing emissions. This innovative initiative sets a new standard for sustainable shipping practices on a global scale.

Under the agreement, Asyad Shipping, part of Asyad Group, will manage the retrofitting of the Sohar Max, 362 meters long and 65 meters wide vessel, with a massive cargo capacity of 400,000 metric tons. The rotor sails, developed by leading British manufacturer Anemoi, will be installed on the Valemax in Q2 of 2024, with comprehensive trials to follow.

Featuring five cylindrical rotors towering at approximately 35 meters in height and 5 meters in diameter, the rotor sail system on the Valemax will offer twice the windage area of the sails utilized on Guaibamax ships, which hold 325,000 tons. This advanced technological upgrade is expected to achieve up to a 6% improvement in efficiency and a reduction in CO2 equivalent emissions by as much as 3,000 tons annually per ship.

Leading the charge in sustainable maritime solutions, Asyad Shipping has become the MENA region's first company to secure a sustainability-linked shipping deal worth $35 million establishing a structure that tracks performance targets in relation to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) and measures adherence to the Energy Efficiency Operating Index (EEOI) standards.

Dr. Ibrahim Al Nadhairi, CEO of Asyad Shipping and Drydock, emphasized the Group's stringent commitment to embracing cutting-edge technology. He stated, "Asyad Group remains steadfast in its resolve to upholding the highest standards of operational efficiency and environmental sustainability in the Middle East's logistics sector. This landmark project aligns seamlessly with our corporate strategy, which places paramount emphasis on integrating top-tier environmental technologies and best practices in maritime transportation. Our pursuit of these rigorous standards, endorsed by the United Nations International Maritime Organization (IMO), aims to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from international shipping by 40% before 2030. Anticipating the broad-scale adoption of similar innovations throughout our fleet, we envisage a future replete with boundless promise".

