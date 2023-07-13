Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 13 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 12:34
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:31 Napoli, incendio in stabilimento a Sant'Antonio Abate- Video

12:10 Migranti, Ocean Viking in stato di fermo al porto di Civitavecchia

12:09 Al-Nassr, mercato bloccato per il club saudita

11:59 Migranti, denuncia Ong a Commissione Ue: "Legge italiana ostacola i soccorsi"

11:58 Ascolti tv, testa a testa tra 'Chi l'ha visto?' e il film di Rai1

11:50 Orsa Jj4 e Mj5, tra domani e lunedì la sentenza sull'abbattimento

11:16 Inter, svelata la maglia Home della stagione 2023-24 - Video

10:47 Covid, Corte Ue respinge ricorso contro obbligo vaccinale sanitari

10:46 Mutui, Visco: "Pausa aumento tassi entro l'anno"

10:39 Incidente a Orbetello, frontale fra auto nella notte: un morto

10:36 Benzina e gasolio, oggi ancora rialzi dei prezzi

10:20 Sciopero aerei 15 luglio, voli garantiti e rimborso: tutte le news

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Flutterwave Joins With IATA to Simplify Payments for Airlines Serving Africa

13 luglio 2023 | 12.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flutterwave, Africa's leading payments technology company, has joined the International Air Transport Association's (IATA) payment orchestration platform to facilitate travel to sub-Saharan Africa. With this integration, airlines across the world are able to process payment from customers through cards, bank transfer, mobile money, alternative payment methods and other payment modes available on Flutterwave.

IATA Financial Gateway (IFG) is an omni-channel payment orchestration and management platform fully dedicated to the airline industry and has been designed to allow airlines to receive local payments from local markets through all their distribution channels. IATA has some 290 international airlines; this partnership enables them to easily expand their operations in Africa while receiving bookings and payments from customers in Africa using local and international payments methods.

Airlines and travel agencies can use Flutterwave via IFG to accept many forms of payment from customers when booking airline tickets. Instead of having to manage multiple complex connections to payment service providers in Africa, IFG offers a single global connection, with full end-to-end control on payment and settlement processes and seamless integration with ticketing systems and distribution channels.

Global airlines looking to collect local currencies through cards and indigenous methods of payments will find this integration useful, as it makes payments seamless for their millions of customers in Africa and other markets where Flutterwave operates.

Olugbenga "GB" Agboola, Flutterwave CEO & Founder, said, 

"According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Africa is set to become one of the fastest growing aviation regions in the next 20 years with an annual expansion of nearly 5%. How can we further accelerate this growth? One way is to ensure airlines can easily set up operations across the continent and seamlessly receive payments from their customers. This partnership with IATA solves the problem of payments for global airlines venturing into Africa. We hope that this encourages more global airlines to expand into Africa."

Muhammad Albakri, IATA's Senior VP, Financial Settlement and Distribution Services, said, "The IATA Financial Gateway supports the availability of new payment options in many markets. We welcome Flutterwave's participation to bring secure and innovative payment methods to airlines, travel resellers and the traveling public in Africa."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2153513/Flutterwave_1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2153512/Flutterwave_2.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/flutterwave-joins-with-iata-to-simplify-payments-for-airlines-serving-africa-301876463.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Trasporti_E_Logistica Turismo Trasporti_E_Logistica Economia_E_Finanza Altro ICT Economia_E_Finanza Airlines across bank transfer Africa's leading payments compagnia aerea
Vedi anche
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le ultime notizie di oggi
News to go
Sciopero treni, disagi per stop personale Trenitalia e Italo
News to go
Diritti tv Serie A, Anitrust sanziona Tim e Dazn
News to go
Invalsi 2023, alle superiori uno studente su due non comprende cosa legge
News to go
Superbonus, Conte: "Lo Stato non può volgere la testa dall’altra parte"
News to go
Ucraina, Stoltenberg a Zelensky: "Oggi incontro tra pari, presto come alleati"
News to go
Bonus casa e 110%: bloccati 7 miliardi nei cassetti fiscali
News to go
Stop alla pirateria online, ok a legge che oscura i siti entro mezz'ora
News to go
Mare meta regina delle vacanze ma i prezzi salgono del 12,6%
News to go
Nuovi Euro, sondaggio per scegliere tema future banconote
News to go
Ucraina, Russia intensifica attacchi: ultime news
News to go
Mafia, estorsioni e tentato omicidio: maxioperazione tra Palermo e Belluno
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza