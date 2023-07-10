Global Flying Cars Market Set to Reach USD 17.84 Bn By 2030 | Dataintelo

PUNE, India, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a market study published by Dataintelo, titled, "Global Flying Cars Market By Type, By Application, By Components, By System, By Technology, By End User, and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2030," the market size was USD 1.9 Bn in 2020 and is anticipated to surpass USD 17.84 Bn expanding at a CAGR of 25.1% by 2030.
Key Players Covered
Download PDF Sample here: https://dataintelo.com/request-sample/?reportId=270999
The report covers data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments, industry players, and crucial strategies that helps market players to expand their business.
For Any Questions: https://dataintelo.com/enquiry-before-buying/?reportId=270999
Key Takeaways:
Get Full Access to 195 Pages Report: https://dataintelo.com/checkout/?reportId=270999
Segments Covered
Type
Application
Components
System
Technology
End User
Region
Related Reports:Global Military Robots and Unmanned Vehicles MarketMiddle East and Africa Small Unmanned Aerial Vehicle MarketGlobal Tactical Unmanned Aerial Vehicles TUAV MarketGlobal Commercial Unmanned Aerial Systems Market
Contact:
Phone: +1 909 414 1393Email: sales@dataintelo.comWeb: https://dataintelo.com/
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2099960/4098860/Dataintelo_Logo.jpg