Lunedì 10 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 10:07
10:15 Spazio, scoperto l'esopianeta più brillante mai trovato - Video

10:02 Margot Robbie e Ryan Gosling alla prima di 'Barbie' a Los Angeles - Video

09:47 Migranti, tre imbarcazioni con 300 profughi disperse alle Canarie: si teme naufragio

09:35 Wimbledon 2023, oggi la sfida Berrettini-Alcaraz: programma, dove vederla in tv

09:25 Migranti, sbarchi a raffica a Lampedusa: oltre 1.800 in hotspot

09:17 Ciclista travolto e ucciso a Reggio Emilia, arrestato pirata della strada

08:27 Nordcorea, Pyongyang agli Usa: "Abbatteremo vostri aerei da ricognizione"

08:10 Brad Pitt al Gp di Silverstone, girerà un film sulla F1

07:52 Facci: "Mi accusano di reati inesistenti, ma non riscriverei la frase"

07:37 Cina, attacco in un asilo nel Guangdong: sei morti, tre sono bambini

07:27 Ucraina, esplosioni a Mykolaiv. Alta tensione su Zaporizhzhia

06:55 Treni, sciopero Trenitalia e Italo 13 luglio. Stop aerei Ryanair 15 luglio

comunicato stampa

Global Flying Cars Market Set to Reach USD 17.84 Bn By 2030 | Dataintelo

10 luglio 2023 | 09.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PUNE, India, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a market study published by Dataintelo, titled, "Global Flying Cars Market By Type, By Application, By Components, By System, By Technology, By End User, and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2030," the market size was USD 1.9 Bn in 2020 and is anticipated to surpass USD 17.84 Bn expanding at a CAGR of 25.1% by 2030.

Key Players Covered

Download PDF Sample here: https://dataintelo.com/request-sample/?reportId=270999

The report covers data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments, industry players, and crucial strategies that helps market players to expand their business.

For Any Questions: https://dataintelo.com/enquiry-before-buying/?reportId=270999

Key Takeaways:

Get Full Access to 195 Pages Report: https://dataintelo.com/checkout/?reportId=270999

Segments Covered

Type

Application

Components

System

Technology

End User

Region

Contact:

Phone: +1 909 414 1393Email: sales@dataintelo.comWeb: https://dataintelo.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2099960/4098860/Dataintelo_Logo.jpg

 

