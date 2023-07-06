Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
14:37
comunicato stampa

Xiamen - Paris Non-stop Flight Launched by Xiamen Airlines

06 luglio 2023 | 14.07
LETTURA: 2 minuti

XIAMEN, China, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 6, Beijing time, Xiamen Airlines officially launched a non-stop flight from Xiamen to Paris, the 12th intercontinental route of Xiamen Airlines, and also the first intercontinental route launched by the airline since COVID-19 pandemic occurred.

The route is operated once a week, with round-trip flight numbers MF825 and MF826. The outbound trip is from 0:05 am (Beijing time) to 6:40 am (local time) (from Xiamen to Paris); the return trip is from 11:55 pm (local time) to 6:00 am (Beijing time) the next day (from Paris to Xiamen).

Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport, the largest international airport in France and one of the busiest airports worldwide, with an average annual capacity of more than 75 million passengers, is an important hub for Chinese passengers to other European countries, and to Africa and Latin America, apart from passengers travelling to France; while Xiamen, an important regional aviation and international transit hub on the southeast coast of China, has formed an air route network covering all domestic major cities and connecting Southeast Asia, Northeast Asia, Europe, America and Oceania. The opening of this route brings Xiamen, the "Garden City on the Sea", and Paris, the "Romantic Capital of Europe", closer again, and builds a friendly bridge between the two places in economic and trade exchanges, humanities exchanges, tourism, etc.

Xiamen Airlines cooperates with six international airlines like Air France and Czech Airlines to develop transit intermodal products on South America and Africa routes with Paris as transfer by using their transportation networks, and efficiently realizes two-way transit connections between Europe, America and Australia and major domestic cities with Xiamen Airlines' rich route network and convenient transit services at its main base in Fujian, China.

Since the launch of Xiamen-Amsterdam intercontinental flights in 2015, Xiamen Airlines has launched a total of 11 intercontinental routes to major cities in Europe, the US and Australia from China. In 2023, with the gradual recovery of China's civil aviation market, Xiamen Airlines is actively optimizing the layout of its route network and increasing its investment in popular international routes. In the future, it will increase the frequency timely according to the Xiamen-Paris route market, and plans to launch a new route from Xiamen to Doha, Qatar, and increase the frequency to Singapore, Amsterdam, Los Angeles, Vancouver, etc., to build a more convenient travel channel for global passengers.

