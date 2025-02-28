Indo-Pacific 2025 | Developing regional soft security: a role for NATO?

The Indo-Pacific’s shifting geopolitical landscape has prompted NATO to deepen its engagement in the region. Following the Washington Summit, NATO has strengthened its ties with Japan, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand (the IP4 partners). The US new administration will further clarify its engagements in the area. In this context, strategic coordination between NATO and the IP4 is crucial to regional stability. Cooperative security allows to avoid dangerous escalations, while building up confidence and shared interests. The structured NATO Women, Peace and Security policy is an important tool in this complex situation.