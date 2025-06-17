Indo-Pacific 2025: Prevention and Dialogue - Live from 2:30pm

The Indo-Pacific is lacking a shared security vision and architecture, while different partnerships are characterising the region. How can existing partnerships be developed in order to ensure security? At the Washington Summit in July 2024 the four regional partners (Australia, New Zealand, Japan and South Korea) were invited again. What role for the new Indo-Pacific partners? How could new and old ones work together with other groupings? By which means confidence building measures can be set up and security cooperation fostered?