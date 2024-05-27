Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 27 Maggio 2024
Italy: 'Strong commitment' to Mideast de-escalation, humanitarian aid

An overnight Israeli airstrike on a Palestinian encampment in Rafah, Gaza killed at least 35 people, according to the Hamas-run health ministryPhoto: AFP
27 maggio 2024 | 13.22
Redazione Adnkronos
The government vows to help de-escalate the Middle East conflict and to get humanitarian aid to war-ravaged Gaza, both of which are necessary to achieve a 'just and lasting peace' in the region, foreign minister Antonio Tajani tweeted on Monday.

"I underlined to Egypt's (foreign) minister (Sameh) Shoukry, the Italian government's strong commitment to regional de-escalation and humanitarian assistance in order to build a just and lasting peace in the ME," Tajani

Tajani also "expressed appreciation for the mediation role played by Egypt" in diplomatic efforts to end the nearly-eight-month-old war in Gaza between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

Tajani and Shoukry held talks on the sidelines of a European Union foreign ministers meeting that is focussing on the (widening) Middle East conflict, Russia's war on Ukraine and "developments in Georgia, Venezuela and Haiti", according to a foreign ministry statement.

Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba was set to attend the meeting's opening session chaired by EU foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell.

Tag
Italy Middle East conflict de escalation Tajani Egypt role
