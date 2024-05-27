Italy: 'Strong commitment' to Mideast de-escalation, humanitarian aid

The government vows to help de-escalate the Middle East conflict and to get humanitarian aid to war-ravaged Gaza, both of which are necessary to achieve a 'just and lasting peace' in the region, foreign minister Antonio Tajani tweeted on Monday.

"I underlined to Egypt's (foreign) minister (Sameh) Shoukry, the Italian government's strong commitment to regional de-escalation and humanitarian assistance in order to build a just and lasting peace in the ME," Tajani

Tajani also "expressed appreciation for the mediation role played by Egypt" in diplomatic efforts to end the nearly-eight-month-old war in Gaza between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

Tajani and Shoukry held talks on the sidelines of a European Union foreign ministers meeting that is focussing on the (widening) Middle East conflict, Russia's war on Ukraine and "developments in Georgia, Venezuela and Haiti", according to a foreign ministry statement.

Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba was set to attend the meeting's opening session chaired by EU foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell.