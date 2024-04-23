Italy, Tajikstan look to bolster security dialogue, cooperation

Italy and Tajakistan have inked "numerous bilateral agreements" as part of efforts "to deepen dialogue and collaboration" in a range of areas starting with security, premier Giorgia Meloni tweeted on Tuesday.

"I met the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, today at Palazzo Chigi," Meloni wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"During the visit, numerous bilateral agreements were exchanged," the tweet continued.

"These demonstrate the desire to deepen the channels of dialogue and collaboration in every sector of common interest, beginning with security, and to keep strengthening cooperation with Central Asia," the tweet concluded.

Rome’s efforts to strengthen ties with Central Asian countries began in 2019 with the Italy-Central Asia conference attended by representatives from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.