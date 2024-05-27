Italy, UAE stress 'excellent' bilateral ties, eye future cooperation, investment projects

"Excellent" bilateral relations and new areas for collaboration and investment were the focus of phone talks between Italy's premier Giorgia Meloni and United Arab Emirates president Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan al-Nahyan.

"During the conversation, the two leaders discussed the excellent state of bilateral relations, with particular regard to the economy and trade, as well as possible further areas for cooperation and investment," Meloni's office said a statement.

The two countries want to build on the Abu Dhabi based MAESTRAL patrol vessel joint venture launched last week between Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri and the Emirati EDGE Group, the statement noted.

Meloni also thanked Mohamed for confirming his participation in the G7 Summit to be held at Borgo Egnazia, in Puglia, southern Italy in June, according to the statement.