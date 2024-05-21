Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 21 Maggio 2024
Aggiornato: 15:43
Lawmakers to quiz Freedom in Hong Kong committee

21 maggio 2024 | 14.54
Redazione Adnkronos
The lower house of parliament's Indo-Pacific foreign policy panel is set on Wednesday to question representatives of the pro-democracy Committee for Freedom in Hong Kong, the parliament said in a statement.

The hearing is slated for 2pm and "is part of a fact-finding investigation around the issues relating to Italy and European countries' presence in the Indo-Pacific region", said the statement.

The hearing will be live-streamed on the parliament's website, the statement said.

The Indo-Pacific foreign policy panel is a permanent part of the foreign affairs committee.

