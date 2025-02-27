Austria, agreement for a centrist government, focus on migrants, housing costs and a balanced budget

The agreement for the formation of a new government in Austria reached today between the three moderate centrist forces - the Austrian People's Party (Oevp), the Social Democratic Party (Spoe) and the liberals of Neos - is focused on consolidating the budget, the cost of housing, with rent freezes for a year and moderate increases in the medium term, and stricter migrant policies, with mandatory integration programs for refugees and the ban on the veil for girls up to 14 years of age to "protect them from segregation and oppression".

The granting of entry permits for family members of asylum seekers will also be blocked "provisionally and with immediate effect". Asylum seekers will have to reside in special centers to prevent them from going into hiding if their application is rejected. But the focus will be on centers with humane conditions, with particular attention to the needs of minors. In foreign policy, the program reaffirms the commitment to the European Union and in support of Ukraine.

The far-right forces are therefore excluded after the victory, last September, of the Freedom Party (Fpoe), with 28.8 percent of the votes. But last month negotiations between Fpoe and Oevp failed. "We have left behind perhaps the most difficult negotiations in the history of our country," said Oevp leader and possible future new Premier Christian Stocker. The Nesos base will approve the agreement on Sunday.