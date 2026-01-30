Niger, Islamic State claims Niamey airport attack

The self-proclaimed Islamic State (IS) has claimed responsibility for an attack in the area of Niger's main airport. This was reported by Site, which monitors the online activities of extremist groups, after testimonies from Niamey shortly after midnight on Thursday reported gunfire and explosions in the area of Diori Hamani International Airport, confirming that the situation had returned to calm about an hour later.

Authorities reported 20 attackers killed and four soldiers wounded in fighting that lasted about an hour. The airport, which also hosts an Air Force base, is located about ten kilometers from the presidential palace. General Abdourahamane Tiani has been in power in Niger since 2023.

According to Site, which reported a claim received via Amaq speaking of "significant damage," there are "IS fighters behind the operation at the military base at Diori Hamani International Airport."