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Syria: US command, ISIS detainees transfer to Iraq completed

13 febbraio 2026 | 19.21
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

The American Central Command (Centcom) announced that it has completed the transfer to Iraq of ISIS detainees who were prisoners in Syria. In a statement, Centcom specified that it had "concluded the transfer mission after a night flight from northeast Syria to Iraq yesterday, to help ensure that Islamic State detainees remain in secure detention facilities".

The 23-day mission "began on January 21," following clashes between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) controlling the prisons and the Damascus army, which concluded with an agreement providing for the gradual integration of the SDF into the Syrian state. Since that day, US forces "have transferred over 5,700 adult male ISIS fighters from detention facilities in Syria to Iraqi custody".

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Siria Iraq Isis Stato islamico
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