DMEGC Solar's Advanced Yibin Facility Set to Achieve Full-scale Mass Production for High-Efficiency N-TOPCon Cells

DONGYANG, China, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, DMEGC Solar's first fully intelligent and digital future-oriented 5G facility in Yibin, Sichuan Province, has commenced the final preparations for full-scale mass production, scheduled to begin on October 20.

The facility marks DMEGC Solar's first foray into photovoltaic (PV) cell manufacturing outside its home base in Zhejiang Province and stands as their premier N-type TOPCon high-efficiency cell production site. The PV cell maker plans to leverage the Yibin project in a move to fortify its stance in the N-type market, fostering synergies and establishing itself as a pioneer and leader in the mass production of next-generation PV technology.

Employing industry-leading N-type TOPCon high-efficiency cell technology and the world's most advanced automated cell production tools, the new facility is poised to become a leading, digitally integrated center for high-efficiency PV cell R&D and manufacturing. Its N-type TOPCon high-efficiency cells boast superior efficiency, an impressive bifacial rate, minimal degradation, low temperature coefficient and standout performance in low-light conditions, all of which contribute to enhancing the power output, efficiency and energy yield of PV modules. Presently, the N-type TOPCon high efficiency cell is the industry's most competitive core product, brimming with untapped potential.

As Yibin's first 5G-enabled facility, this production base boasts 5G industrial connectivity, an advanced factory management system, AI-enhanced security protocols, intelligent automatic guided vehicles (AGVs) and six-axis industrial robots. Coupled with top-tier digital workshops, intelligent streamlined logistics and warehousing, and state-of-the-art support facilities, the site fosters ongoing technological advancements and holistic product quality enhancements. This infrastructure ensures a seamless integration of smart production, proactive management, and synergistic manufacturing.

With the Yibin manufacturing facility ramping up to full-scale production, DMEGC Solar now maintains five production hubs located in Hengdian (Zhejiang Province), Qixian (Henan Province), Sihong (Jiangsu Province), Yibin (Sichuan Province), and Lianyungang (Jiangsu Province). Collectively, they've achieved combined shipments of over 30GW, including 14GW of cells and 12GW of modules globally. Looking ahead, DMEGC Solar is dedicated to driving the evolution of the PV industry through R&D innovation, intelligent manufacturing and streamlined operational management, aiming to supply the global market with PV solutions that are greener, more sustainable, and highly efficient.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2246313/image1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dmegc-solars-advanced-yibin-facility-set-to-achieve-full-scale-mass-production-for-high-efficiency-n-topcon-cells-301955917.html