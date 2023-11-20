Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 20 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 18:03
comunicato stampa

Nigeria Signals Greater e-Mobility Commitment

20 novembre 2023 | 17.52
LETTURA: 1 minuti

LAGOS, Nigeria, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world anticipates the upcoming UN climate summit (COP28) in Dubai. Nigeria is making significant strides towards embracing electric mobility, signaling a robust commitment to sustainable and cleaner transportation. His Excellency, Vice President Kashim Shettima emphasized this commitment at the Presidential Villa as he inspected the solar powered charging stations for e-mobility domiciled in the State House, demonstrating Nigeria's dedication to driving environmentally friendly alternatives.

Vice President Shettima highlighted Nigeria's ambitious plans for an e-Mobility Strategy, designed to position the country as a pioneer in sustainable transportation on the African continent. "e-Mobility deployment aligns with the Nigeria Energy Transition Plan (ETP), addressing emissions, air pollution, and energy security concerns while ensuring a greener future for Nigerians," Vice President Kashim Shettima said.

Nigeria's Energy Transition Plan (ETP), supported by partners like Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL) and the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP), shows the transport sector contributing 28.4% of emissions; with the ETP advocating for transitioning to low-emission transport technologies.

Nigeria's federal government actively supports this transition, which includes boosting local assembly capacity for electric vehicles, establishing charging infrastructure, and enabling private sector participation.

Nigeria, through these initiatives, demonstrates its readiness to embrace cleaner and greener alternatives; and its energy transition journey is emblematic of the transformative potential of sustainable energy in shaping the future of African nations.

As it looks ahead to COP28, the country seeks to leverage this momentum to attract global investments and foster partnerships for a cleaner and more energy-efficient future. 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2281824/Energy_Transition_Office.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2010594/4415371/Nigeria_ETP_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nigeria-signals-greater-e-mobility-commitment-301993806.html

Tag
Ambiente Trasporti_E_Logistica Ambiente Energia Energia Auto_E_Motori Ambiente Ambiente robust commitment commitment Nigeria e Mobility commitment
