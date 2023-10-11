Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 11 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 12:32
comunicato stampa

Tosca Releases Second Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report: All Together Better, Innovation through Partnership

11 ottobre 2023 | 12.10
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ATLANTA, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tosca, a global leader in reusable plastic packaging and performance pooling solutions, is excited to announce the release of its second Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report titled: "All Together Better, Innovation through Partnership."

In the report, Tosca communicates its progress on its sustainability journey as it continues collaborating with customers, suppliers, and team members to innovate an even more responsible business through partnership.

This year was crucial for Tosca's sustainability journey, with focused efforts on ensuring data accuracy and establishing robust systems for transparent and reliable reporting.

Highlights from the 2023 report include:

Eric Frank, Tosca CEO, comments, "Going forward, our focus remains on continuous improvement and innovation. Together with our customers, we can make a significant difference in easing the burden on our planet by eliminating wasted miles, food, space, and labor from the supply chain. Tosca and its customers have a shared vision of crafting a world that truly embodies the essence of 'All together better."

Karin Witton, Director of Sustainability at Tosca, adds, "Since joining Tosca two years ago, I've witnessed an amazing commitment to defining and meeting our 2030 ESG goals. Sustainability is at the core of what we do, and we embrace every opportunity to collaborate all along the value chain - from our suppliers to our operations to our customers - to provide leading edge sustainable products and services."

To learn more about Tosca's sustainability journey and read the full ESG report, visit www.toscaltd.com/sustainability/

About Tosca

Tosca (www.toscaltd.com) is a global leader in reusable plastic packaging and performance pooling solutions, purpose-built for our customers to eliminate food, labor, and transportation waste and improve performance at every turn. Our portfolio of pooled, IoT-enabled reusable plastic assets is the most robust the market has to offer, including crates, pallets, bulk containers, and more.  With our expansive wash network, and a unique capability to develop customized solutions through in-house R&D and manufacturing, Tosca is the provider of choice for retailers, growers, and suppliers worldwide.

Links https://www.toscaltd.com/sustainability/

Tosca Media Contacts Marcella Vallonchini mvallonchini@toscaltd. com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2244223/Tosca_ESG_Report_.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/820675/Tosca_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tosca-releases-second-environmental-social-and-governance-esg-report-all-together-better-innovation-through-partnership-301953432.html

