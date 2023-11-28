Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 28 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 10:50
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:37 Migranti, Piantedosi: "Lotta contro trafficanti è sfida europea"

10:31 Naufragio Cutro, Palazzo Chigi e Viminale parte civile in procedimento penale

10:17 Fiorello e il 'fasciocomunista' Alemanno: "Si tatuerà Che Guevara che fa saluto romano"

10:16 Giulia Cecchettin, interrogatorio in carcere per Filippo Turetta

10:08 Via libera del Cdm alle 'pagelle' per i giudici, giustizia resta tema caldo

10:05 Bassetti contro no vax: "Boom di polmoniti è colpa loro"

09:28 Picchia la moglie con una sedia e la sbatte contro un vetro, 47enne arrestato a Bologna

08:47 Freddo artico al Nord, temporali al Centro-Sud: le previsioni meteo di oggi

08:07 Anche Roma nelle immagini riprese dal satellite spia lanciato dalla Corea del Nord

07:15 Gaza, altri due giorni di tregua: 10 ostaggi di Hamas liberi per ogni giorno di cessate il fuoco

06:43 Lazio-Celtic oggi, dove vederla in diretta tv e streaming

06:42 Milan-Borussia Dortmund oggi, come vederla in tv e streaming

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Zendure Unveils Smart Clean Energy Solutions at Solar Solutions and Enlit Europe Exhibitions

28 novembre 2023 | 09.06
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DÜSSELDORF, Germany and PARIS, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zendure, one of the fastest-growing clean EnergyTech startups, will be showcasing its latest products at Solar Solutions in Düsseldorf, as well as at Enlit in Paris. Zendure will offer insights into its portfolio from Booth J1 at the Messe Düsseldorf on November 29th and 30th, and from Booth 7.3. C120 in Paris from November 28-30, 2023. Visitors who stop by the booth will learn more about Zendure's ZEN+ Home energy hub, which revolutionizes how households manage energy consumption. On-site, the SolarFlow and SuperBase V promise reliable, affordable clean energy solutions.

Digitalize the Energy Future

Enlit Europe aims to connect industries, inspire action, and help Europe evolve into a decarbonized and digitalized energy system for the energy transition, while Solar Solutions Germany is dedicated to the nationwide expansion of all forms of renewable energy.

ZEN+ Home Energy Hub: The Future of Energy Management

ZEN+ Home Energy Hub, by Zendure, is a user-friendly, all-encompassing platform that transforms household clean energy management. It seamlessly combines plug-and-play products with technology for monitoring, energy automation, and efficiency that reduces electricity expenses. Distinguished by its clean energy tech and sensor integration, ZEN+ Home Energy Hub delivers energy services via innovative software, IoT, and AI technology. This empowers users to shape a sustainable future by integrating smart energy management into their daily lives, revolutionizing how families manage home energy consumption with cost-effective solutions.

Power of Integration: Zendure's Collaboration with Shelly

The ZEN+ Home Energy Hub incorporates Zendure's flagship product SolarFlow, and by tuning in Shelly's smart devices, the system provides automatic safeguards, notifications, remote monitoring, real-time control, and intelligent optimization of energy consumption. The collaboration enables product interoperability, giving users precise, real-time energy management and AIoT real-time intelligent energy allocation, reducing energy consumption, and implementing a fully integrated smart home solution.

"With our innovative products, we are happy to contribute to the decarbonization of Europe and the digitalization of the energy system. Our Zendure ZEN+ Home Energy Hub is able to assist in the energy transition," said Bryan Liu, CEO and founder of Zendure.

About Zendure

Founded in 2017, Zendure is one of the fastest-growing EnergyTech start-ups located in the technology hubs of Silicon Valley, USA, and the Greater Bay Area, China, Japan, and Germany. Our mission is to deliver reliable and affordable clean energy for households worldwide by popularising the latest EnergyTech.

Chris Qiu+86-13697796028chris.qiu@zendure.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2284377/image_5017297_45325556_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zendure-unveils-smart-clean-energy-solutions-at-solar-solutions-and-enlit-europe-exhibitions-301997883.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ambiente ICT ICT Energia Ambiente ICT Economia_E_Finanza products at Solar Solutions in Düsseldorf as well as at Enlit in Paris Parigi
Vedi anche
News to go
Vertice Onu sul clima a Dubai, Biden non ci sarà
News to go
Bill Gates: "Grazie a IA settimana lavorativa ridotta in futuro"
News to go
"L'inflazione potrebbe aumentare ancora": l'avvertimento della Bce
News to go
Russia, Putin: "Testato missile a propulsione nucleare"
News to go
Roma, truffe ad anziani: sgominata una banda
News to go
Migranti, maxi sbarco a Lampedusa: 573 a bordo di un peschereccio
News to go
Sciopero 15 dicembre, Salvini: "Precettazione? Valuterò"
News to go
Giulia Cecchettin, attesa per l'esito dell'autopsia
News to go
Allarme bomba in Belgio, chiuse 30 scuole
News to go
Scambio di regali tra il Papa e il presidente del Paraguay
News to go
Israele-Hamas, quarto e ultimo giorno di tregua: ultime news
News to go
Sinner e Bagnaia, sport italiano in cima al mondo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza