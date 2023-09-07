Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 07 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 13:19
comunicato stampa

LyondellBasell Named in U.S. News & World Report's 2023-2024 Best Companies to Work For List

07 settembre 2023 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HOUSTON and LONDON, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LyondellBasell today announced it has been named as one of the Best Companies to Work For in the U.S. News & World Report2023-2024 rankings. LyondellBasell was compared to 200 companies and was evaluated based on how well the company met expectations important to job seekers in finding a workplace that aligns with their needs.

"We believe empowered employees contribute significantly, setting us apart, and this recognition by U.S. News and World Report reflects the progress we've made in creating a culture where everyone thrives," said LyondellBasell Executive Vice President, People and Culture, Trisha Conley. "This reaffirms that investing in our people is not only the right thing to do but also strategically propels us forward, and it is an honor to be named as one of the best companies to work for. We continue to prioritize employee growth and well-being, while maintaining an innovative, collaborative and excellent workplace."

The inaugural list evaluated companies based on how well they meet workers' expectations, with measures including quality of pay and benefits, work-life balance and flexibility, job and company stability, physical and psychological comfort, belongingness and esteem, and career opportunities and professional development.

"Choosing a company to work for is a big decision and there are many factors to consider during the job seeker's decision-making process," said U.S. News Senior Editor, Consumer Advice, Antonio Barbera. "The 2023-2024 list includes companies that score highest on a variety of metrics that contribute to a positive work environment and day-to-day employee experience."

U.S. News only considered companies that were a part of the Russell 1000 index as of June 2022 and had more than 75 Glassdoor reviews written in 2022 when evaluating the U.S. News Best Companies to Work for list. The methodology, developed with the support of a panel of six experts, also factors in data, including employee sentiment, gathered from U.S. News partners Revelio Labs and ESG Book.

About LyondellBasell

We are LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) – a leader in the global chemical industry creating solutions for everyday sustainable living. Through advanced technology and focused investments, we are enabling a circular and low carbon economy. Across all we do, we aim to unlock value for our customers, investors and society. As one of the world's largest producers of polymers and a leader in polyolefin technologies, we develop, manufacture and market high-quality and innovative products for applications ranging from sustainable transportation and food safety to clean water and quality healthcare. For more information, please visit https://www.lyondellbasell.com/ or follow @LyondellBasell on LinkedIn. 

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate, Careers and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

 

articoli
in Evidenza