Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 24 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 12:11
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:16 Caldo Italia, domani salgono a 19 le città da bollino rosso

11:56 Toto Cutugno, a Milano i funerali: applausi all'arrivo del feretro

11:50 Mondiali atletica Budapest, Stano settimo nella 35 km di marcia

11:44 'Oppenheimer', uscita con il 'botto': 2 milioni di incassi per il debutto

11:32 Esg, come comunicano le aziende via social? A luglio spiccano Sace, Inwit e Webuild

11:27 Calciomercato Roma, ecco Azmoun per Mourinho: chi è, ultime news

11:17 Sondrio, si tuffano nel torrente per salvare il cane: morte annegate due donne

10:50 Morte Prigozhin, ordine di Putin e aereo abbattuto: l’analisi

10:40 Terremoto Amatrice, Meloni: "Passati 7 anni, ricostruire è obbligo morale"

09:58 Roma, incidente in scooter sulla Colombo: morto 19enne

09:18 Prigozhin morto, aereo precipitato: cosa sappiamo, dati e ipotesi

09:18 Morte Prigozhin, cellulare leader Wagner trovato nel luogo dello schianto

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Vittra APS Unique composite by FGM is appointed as a solution to a clinical problem by the renowned agency Dental Advisor

24 agosto 2023 | 12.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

JOINVILLE, Brazil, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vittra APS Unique composite, by FGM Dental Group, was recognized for its chameleon effect in the publication Clinical Problem Solvers of the renowned American agency Dental Advisor - a global reference in the field of dentistry. In the publication, consultants analyze products which offer solutions to clinical problems.

The problem presented by the publication was the difficulty in finding a material that will truly blend with the surrounding tooth structure, especially when there are variances in color throughout the tooth. Too often dentists use a blending composite that will appear too translucent or needs to have a dentin or blocking shade material placed at the base to assist in the color transition. As a solution to this problem, FGM's Vittra APS Unique composite was tested.

According to evaluator, the composite provides that blocking-out ability without having

to stock a base material in your office. Due to the APS technology (advanced polymerization system) working time is extended. "This material truly is "Unique" in that it will minimize your material stocking as it is one shade adapting to all shades, and will give you a color blend," says Prince.

The product simplifies work with quality. "Vittra APS Unique is one of the rare choices that allow the clinician to minimize steps and always get the color of their restorations right", explains Doctor Dayse Amaral, professor at Unigranrio University, RJ -Brazil. In addition to the Vittra APS Unique composite, Wit Essential by FGM has also been awarded by Dental Advisor for four consecutive years as the take-home whitening gel.

"FGM is honored and proud to be cited once again in the publication recognized for being a guide for professionals around the world for its sound and high-quality research. We, at FGM, are proud to have our work based on science and high technology, which guarantees safety and the best results for professionals and patients, transforming smiles around the world", comments the CEO of FGM, Bianca Mittelstadt.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2192743/Vittra_Unique_FGM.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vittra-aps-unique-composite-by-fgm-is-appointed-as-a-solution-to-a-clinical-problem-by-the-renowned-agency-dental-advisor-301908611.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza agency Dental Advisor Vittra APS Unique Vittra APS Unique composite as
Vedi anche
News to go
Stupro Palermo e caccia a video, Garante Privacy: "Conseguenze anche penali"
News to go
Papa: "Preghiamo per fratelli e sorelle ucraini, guerra crudele"
News to go
Trump domani si costituirà ad Atlanta
News to go
Eruzione solare colpisce Terra, Luna e Marte simultaneamente: è la prima volta
News to go
Elon Musk ammette: "X potrebbe fallire"
News to go
Turismo, Coldiretti: "Un italiano su due acquista prodotti locali a km zero"
News to go
Grecia, trovati corpi carbonizzati di migranti
News to go
Meeting di Rimini, Tajani parlerà delle 'comuni sfide con l'Africa'
News to go
Vino, Francia sorpassa Italia
News to go
Crisi d'impresa, aumentate procedure di gestione
News to go
Usa, la Cina protesta dopo il summit a Camp David
News to go
Caldo, il Cnr: "Tutti i ghiacciai alpini sopra lo zero"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza