Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 05 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 15:46
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:29 Margherita di Savoia, bimbo di 6 anni annega durante campo estivo

15:29 Giorgetti: "Il Pil rallenta ma sono sufficienti modesti incrementi per superare proiezioni crescita"

15:24 Report, Santanchè al Senato oggi: "Nessun avviso di garanzia"

15:20 Inflazione, Visco: "Nei prossimi mesi una decisa decelerazione dei prezzi"

15:08 Patuelli (Abi): "Le banche non hanno rendite posizione, vengono da anni difficilissimi"

15:02 De Siervo: "Serie A dietro solo alla Premier League"

14:44 Alta tensione su Zaporizhzhia, "tetto minato" ma Russia replica: "Sabotaggio ucraino"

14:17 Palinsesti Mediaset, da Bianca Berlinguer a Myrta Merlino: le novità

14:07 Ragusa, donna muore al pronto soccorso: aperta indagine interna

13:51 Ue, Meloni a Varsavia: "Posizioni condivise su quasi tutti i temi"

13:37 Figlicidi, 535 vittime in Italia negli ultimi 20 anni: 2014 anno nero

13:25 Mutui variabili, sì dell'Abi ad allungamento durata: le condizioni

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Wanhua Chemical Attended the EUROPUR & EURO-MOULDERS Conference 2023, Sharing the Sustainable Solutions for Automotive Industry

19 giugno 2023 | 08.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 14-15, the annual EUROPUR & EURO-MOULDERS Conference 2023 was held in Budapest, Hungary. Wanhua Chemical was invited to share innovative and sustainable solutions for automotive industry.

Innovative products lead the industry upgrading

Light and comfortable

With high activity, fast curing, and high hardness, WANOL® F3180 can effectively ensure efficient production. It also helps to reduce the vehicle weight with a reduced foam density up to 10%.

High resilience foam made from WANOL® F3170A, with excellent resilience, CST and lag characteristics, effectively improve the comfort of the end product.

Environmentally friendly and low odor

In order to help the development of industries, Wanhua Chemical continuously optimizes the production process from high-quality raw material selection to fine temperature control, catalyst content and antioxidant control in the reaction, and is equipped with specialized post-treatment equipment to ensure that the final product has low VOC and low odor characteristics.

The green solutions promote the low-carbon development

Renewable

The bio-based content of this series of products WANOL® FB340/FB350/FB390 exceeds 50%, which can reduce the carbon footprint by 30%-50% compared with traditional products. It has excellent performance and meets the needs of high-end furniture, automotive and footwear and other fields, providing sustainable material solutions for human life.

Recyclable

Recovery technology of polyurethane rigid foam recombines waste polyurethane materials through chemical methods to provide high-quality recycled materials comparable to the original materials, and opens up a new channel for industries like refrigeration, mattress or automobile dismantling to deal with the waste PU foam and empower the value chain both in economic and environmental aspects.

Together with more relevant parties, Wanhua Chemical will make positive contributions to the energy saving and carbon reduction of the whole industry chain, and make sustained efforts to achieve healthy and sustainable development of the whole industry!

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2103743/image_5006291_24964658.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wanhua-chemical-attended-the-europur--euro-moulders-conference-2023-sharing-the-sustainable-solutions-for-automotive-industry-301852991.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Chimica_E_Farmacia Ambiente Ambiente Auto_E_Motori Trasporti_E_Logistica Ambiente Altro Economia_E_Finanza annual EUROPUR & EURO MOULDERS Conference EUROPUR & EURO MOULDERS Conference held in Budapest share
Vedi anche
News to go
Per Mattarella visita ufficiale in Cile e Paraguay
News to go
Pesce congelato venduto come fresco, 18 misure tra Bari e Napoli
News to go
Omicidio Saman Abbas, giudice Pakistan dice sì a estradizione padre
News to go
Schlein a Ventotene, le parole della segretaria Pd
News to go
Etichette anti spreco sui cibi, tutto rinviato in Ue
News to go
Lampedusa, Piantedosi e Johansson visitano l'hotspot
News to go
Attentato Tel Aviv, travolti alla fermata del bus
News to go
Gdf Tortona scopre giro di fatture false per 5 mln di euro
News to go
El Nino torna dopo sette anni, rischio caldo record
News to go
Omicidio Michelle Causo, si aggrava posizione 17enne arrestato
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Roma, Pantheon a pagamento: oltre 20mila euro di incasso nel primo giorno
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza