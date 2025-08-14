circle x black
2025 Global Hospitality & F&B Trends - HOTELEX Puts Industry Insights in Focus

14 agosto 2025 | 12.11
LETTURA: 1 minuti

SHANGHAI, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HOTELEX 2026 will be held from 30 March to 2 April, 2026, at the National Exhibition & Convention Center (Shanghai), covering 400,000 sqm across the full hospitality and foodservice supply chain—from catering equipment & supplies, tableware, fine food, refeigeration equipment, beverage, coffee and tea, baking equipment & raw materials, and the bar & drinks, to smart hotel solutions. According to the latest reports from the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) and Euromonitor International, the global hospitality and foodservice industries are expected to maintain steady growth in 2025, reaching record market levels. Against this backdrop, the show will focus on "Connecting Global Resources, Uncovering Industry Insights," engaging industry peers from around the world to explore the sector's future.

Euromonitor's Global Foodservice Outlook 2025 forecasts the global foodservice market to exceed USD 4.6 trillion in 2025, representing a year-on-year growth of approximately 6.2%. In the hospitality sector, global hotel revenues are expected to increase by over 5% compared to last year, driven by tourism recovery and the rebound in business travel (source: WTTC Global Economic Impact Report 2025). Key trends shaping the industry include sustainability, smart upgrades, and localized guest experiences. Restaurants are accelerating digital transformation, while hotels are placing greater emphasis on energy efficiency and eco-friendly design—factors that are reshaping the competitive landscape.

With the hospitality and F&B industries undergoing pivotal transformation, HOTELEX 2026 remains a strategic and dynamic platform for companies aiming to expand operations, drive innovation, and achieve sustainable growth across the Asia-Pacific hospitality sector. We look forward to working alongside industry peers to capture emerging opportunities and shape the future together. Join us at HOTELEX 2026 and be part of the future of hospitality!

Contact Us：Booth Inquiry:Jason JinTel: +86 21 3339 2197Junyan.Jin@imsinoexpo.com 

Media & Visitor Consulting:Lizzy ChenTel: +86 21 3339 2566Lizzy.chen@imsinoexpo.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2750560/1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2025-global-hospitality--fb-trends---hotelex-puts-industry-insights-in-focus-302530046.html

