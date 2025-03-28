circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 28 Marzo 2025
Aggiornato: 09:37
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

2025 ZGC International Technology Trade Fair Opens in Beijing

28 marzo 2025 | 03.25
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Opening Ceremony and Global Technology Commercialization Eco-Partnership Conference of 2025 ZGC International Technology Trade Fair kicked off in Zhongguancun Exhibition and Transfer Center on the afternoon of March 27.

Themed "New Quality Productive Forces Empowered by Technology Trade," the Opening Ceremony brought together esteemed scientists from round the world, including Nobel laureates and members of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering, as well as distinguished guests from international organizations, universities, new-type research institutes, technology transfer agencies, and technology companies. The attendees discussed the opportunities and challenges under the new landscape of global technology transfer and together envisioned a new future of global technology integration.

The Opening Ceremony saw the signing of new cooperation agreements and release of new outcomes, demonstrating the vitality of the global technology trade ecosystem. It unveiled the List of 100 New Technologies and Products, the List of 100 Innovative International Technology Transaction Projects, and the Beijing Smart Service Platform for the Transformation of Scientific and Technological Achievements. Additionally, cooperation agreements on 11 groups of projects including technology trade and ecosystem cooperation were signed, covering the frontier fields of science and technology like healthcare, AI, and new materials.

The 2025 ZGC International Technology Trade Fair will feature over 20 matchmaking events according to the "1+10+X" framework in Beijing from March 27 to 31, serving as a great technology trade platform with the aim to "Buy Globally, Sell Globally."

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/2025-zgc-international-technology-trade-fair-opens-in-beijing-302413905.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Sottomarino turistico affonda nel Mar Rosso: 6 morti
News to go
Salari reali in Italia, rapporto Ilo: "Dal 2008 in calo dell'8,7%"
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky: "Non possiamo finanziare le forze armate in maniera adeguata"
News to go
Bonus nido 2025, tutte le novità
News to go
Dazi Usa, Trump: "Potremmo fare eccezioni su tariffe dal 2 aprile"
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, colloqui di pace a Riad: ultime news
News to go
Mattarella: "Dazi inaccettabili, creano ostacoli ai mercati"
News to go
Ucraina, colloqui a Riad tra delegazioni americana e russa
News to go
Meta lancia assistente IA nelle sue app in Ue
News to go
Allergie ai pollini, con crisi climatica durano 45 giorni in più
News to go
Tumore della mammella, 53mila nuovi casi all'anno in Italia
Rc auto, Ivass: "Prezzo medio a 417 euro in quarto trimestre 2024"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza