"7 Wonders of McDonald's" Restaurants Inspired by the Spirit of the City

McDonald's Türkiye brings together seven of its most distinctive restaurants—each recognized for its architecture, location and guest experience—under the "7 Wonders of McDonald's" project. From Bodrum Yalıkavak to Istanbul Sirkeci, the project weaves the brand into local culture while positioning its restaurants along popular travel routes.

ISTANBUL, Aug. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- McDonald's Türkiye takes its approach to locally inspired restaurant design a step further with "7 Wonders of McDonald's," a project that brings the culture, architecture and lifestyle of each city into the restaurant experience. Located across Türkiye, the seven restaurants—Bodrum Yalıkavak, İzmir Selçuk, Muğla Göcek, Antalya Land of Legends, Istanbul Sirkeci, İzmir Çeşme Drive-Thru and Antalya Merkez—are designed to reflect the character of their surroundings.

Seven Locations, Seven Stories

With its exceptional sunset views, the Bodrum Yalıkavak restaurant pairs the McDonald's experience with the distinctive atmosphere of the Aegean coast. The İzmir Selçuk restaurant draws inspiration from the historic fabric of Ephesus, combining stone architecture rooted in the region's heritage with a contemporary restaurant experience.

Located within a marina, the Muğla Göcek restaurant features architecture designed in harmony with the surrounding villas, as well as a large garden surrounded by greenery. It also offers an inviting place to pause before or after a boat trip.

Inspired by traditional Aegean stone architecture, the İzmir Çeşme Drive-Thru restaurant reflects the lively rhythm of Çeşme through its large outdoor area and drive-thru service. Easily accessible, it serves as a convenient stop for both meals and coffee breaks.

The Antalya Land of Legends restaurant brings the theme park's world of play and entertainment into the restaurant setting. Its colorful interiors, play areas and interactive digital game table create an engaging environment for children, while generous seating areas allow families to relax and spend time together.

Situated close to Kaleiçi and the Lycian Way, the Antalya Merkez restaurant stands out for its large, open garden. Natural materials and a soft pastel color palette shape an interior that complements the historic character of the surrounding area.

Set in a historic building within a conservation area, the Istanbul Sirkeci restaurant immerses guests in the atmosphere of Old Istanbul through its distinctive layout. Offering views of the Bosphorus and Galata Tower, it provides a memorable place to pause in the heart of the city for residents and visitors exploring Istanbul.

Noting that McDonald's Türkiye has opened 38 new restaurants this year, bringing its nationwide total to 332, CEO Mwaffak Kanjee said:

"At McDonald's Türkiye, we continue to grow with a long-term investment perspective. With every new restaurant, we bring our brand closer to more people while contributing to local employment, regional economies and community life. When planning new locations, we consider the pace of each city, its architectural identity, local lifestyles and the expectations of our guests. We aim to reflect this sense of place throughout the restaurant experience.

For more information please visit: https://www.mcdonalds.com.tr/restoranlar

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