A1 Becomes More: Antigravity Reveals Three New Ways to Fly, Create, and Explore with A1

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Antigravity today announced three innovations* designed to take its award-winning drone to new heights.

Unlike traditional follow-me drones, the Follow Me Bundle captures everything around it, so users can focus on the moment without missing a shot. After landing, they enjoy greater creative flexibility, dynamically switching between subjects, adding cinematic pans and reveals, or even uncovering moments they didn't notice, all from a single flight.

The bundle also combines visual tracking with the Watch Remote's built-in GPS for more consistent tracking, while the new Drag-to-Fly controls let users "grab" the drone with the Ring Remote and manually reframe their shots with hand gestures.

With the Remote Controller, pilots can fly in any direction and perform complex aerial maneuvers. The controller introduces the new Fixed View, which aligns the view with the drone's heading to provide precise control over the camera angle through the Virtual Gimbal.

Working alongside A1's OmniLink 360 connection, the 4G Cellular Module provides a 4G backup if the link encounters interference. In complex environments, it helps maintain a more reliable video connection and supports smoother transmission over longer distances. The module also features an integrated eSIM for convenient connectivity while traveling.

"Our latest offerings reflect our commitment to elevating the drone experience and make A1 the best 360 follow-me drone for capturing memories during family moments and sporting activities," said Michael Shabun, CEO of Antigravity. "As the Antigravity ecosystem grows, we'll continue pushing what's possible with A1 and unlocking new possibilities for aerial creativity."

The Follow Me Bundle, Remote Controller, and 4G Cellular Module will be available starting October20, 2026, through the Antigravity website.

About Antigravity

Incubated by Insta360 in collaboration with third parties, Antigravity uses the latest 360 technology to build powerful drones with immersive flight and intuitive controls.

* Product availability may vary by region.

** Requires the Vision goggles for flight.

***4G Cellular Module services, data plans, and network availability may vary by region.

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