Agave Boom Margaritas: Get Ready to SIP, SERVE, BOOM…Repeat!

TEQUILA, Mexico, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Casa Maestri Distillery, the 8th largest tequila distillery in Mexico, is buzzing with innovation following the launch of Agave Boom Margaritas, a vibrant, ready-to-drink cocktail that encapsulates the bold spirit of Mexico in every sip. The brand made a splash at the WSWA Convention, quickly catching the attention of national distributors, all eager to partner. Demand skyrocketed, keeping the factory running at full capacity to meet the overwhelming supply needs.

Proudly made and bottled in Mexico, this bold and authentic margarita is crafted using 100% Agave Wine, sourced from the heart of the Tequila Valley. With eight exciting flavors and an ABV of 13.9%, Agave Boom delivers a premium margarita experience without the hassle—sip, serve, Boom... repeat.

Certified Women-Owned, Agave Boom Margaritas embodies the spirit of celebration with an uncompromising commitment to quality and authenticity. The brand is also kosher & gluten-free, making it the perfect choice for those who seek both flavor and inclusivity. Agave Boom is redefining the margarita game with its easy, grab-and-go convenience and bold flavors.

Flavors That Celebrate Mexico:

Each flavor is a testament to the vibrant culture of Mexico, from the refreshing zest of Lime to the spicy kick of Cucumber-Jalapeño. Agave Boom brings you a premium margarita experience made with natural ingredients and 100% pure agave wine, offering a true taste of Mexico in every bottle.

"Agave Boom Margaritas is a celebration of everything that makes Mexico special—its culture, its people, and its natural resources," said Celia Maestri, Founder and CEO of Agave Boom. "Crafted with passion in a certified women-owned distillery, and using water sourced from the tequila volcano, we pride ourselves on delivering a margarita that's as authentic and bold as the country that inspires it."

Agave Boom Margaritas isn't just a drink; it's a way to bring the fiesta to any moment. No bartenders, no waiting, just crack open a bottle and enjoy. Whether you're partying by the pool, celebrating with friends, or enjoying a quiet moment of joy, Agave Boom is the ultimate ready-to-drink margarita.

About Agave Boom Margaritas:Agave Boom Margaritas is proudly made and bottled in Mexico, using the finest 100% Agave Wine. Certified Women-Owned, Kosher, and Gluten-Free, the brand ensures that every sip is a celebration of authentic flavor and quality. Imported in the U.S. by Platinum Brands LLC, and EU via Brand Harbour LTD.

For more information, please contact Jose Coira, VP of Sales at jose@casamaestri.com or visit www.agaveboom.com and follow Agave Boom Margaritas on social media @agaveboom.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nLo2hho0cPUPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2666835/Agaveboom_final_assemble771.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2666836/Watermelone_0000.jpg

