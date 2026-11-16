New Lenexa facility adds domestic manufacturing capacity for 44,000 radars annually.

LENEXA, Kan., Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ainstein, a global radar sensor and solutions company, opened its new manufacturing facility in Lenexa, Kansas, on Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The expansion marks a significant milestone in the company's growth strategy and brings new production capacity to Kansas, where Ainstein was founded in 2015.

As demand for radar sensing grows across autonomous vehicles, unmanned systems, and commercial applications, customers require higher capacity, shorter lead times, a more resilient supply chain, and the ability to scale. Ainstein built the Lenexa facility to meet that demand, adding capacity for 44,000 radar sensors a year as the first of many steps in its strategic investment in long-term production capabilities.

Ainstein develops advanced radar sensors for aerospace, specialty and commercial vehicle, professional sports, and emerging technology markets. With over 150,000 sensors deployed worldwide, its radars provide safety and autonomy functions for unmanned aircraft, construction vehicles, agricultural equipment, and commercial fleets.

"We started Ainstein in Lawrence eleven years ago with a small team of engineers and a conviction about what radar could do," said Dr. Zongbo Wang, Founder and CEO of Ainstein. "Today our radars support autonomy in the air and on the ground in over 40 countries. This facility is the next chapter in Ainstein's growth strategy. It allows us to continue expanding our production to meet rising global demand and the long-term commitments we have made to our customers, and we are proud to be doing that in Kansas, where it all started."

The new facility adds a high-tech sensor manufacturer to the state's aerospace and manufacturing base. It also strengthens domestic supply for critical systems at a time when unmanned aircraft programs increasingly require locally produced sensors at volume. The added U.S. capacity gives Ainstein more room to support customer program and fleet growth while reinforcing its commitment to high-volume manufacturing and investment in Kansas.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony on November 13 welcomed employees, board members, business leaders, community representatives, and partners to the new facility for remarks and tours.

For more information about Ainstein's radar technology, engineering capabilities, and partnership opportunities, visit https://ainstein.ai.

About Ainstein

Founded in Lawrence, Kansas, in 2015, Ainstein is a global leader in millimeter-wave radar sensing solutions for aerospace, automotive, and industrial markets. Combining deep radar engineering expertise, application-specific development, and dedicated technical support, Ainstein delivers advanced sensing technologies that help OEMs, government contractors, and systems integrators improve safety, efficiency, and autonomy across their products and platforms. Backed by Doosan Bobcat, Ainstein is headquartered in Lawrence, Kansas, with a production facility in Lenexa, Kansas.

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