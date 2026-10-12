AITO Announces 2027 European Market Entry at Paris Motor Show

PARIS, Oct. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AITO, the luxury intelligent electric vehicle brand from SERES Group, today showcased the AITO 9, AITO 8, AITO 7 and AITO 6 at the 2026 Paris Motor Show. Under the theme "Intelligence Redefining Luxury", AITO demonstrated how its brand philosophy is brought to life through its products and customer experience. The brand also announced that it will launch in the European market in the autumn of 2027, highlighting its plans for market entry and development across Europe, as it takes another major step in its global development.

Preparing for Europe Through Compliance and Localisation

Ahead of its European launch, AITO is laying the groundwork for market integration, with regulatory compliance and localisation at the heart of its preparations. At the product development level, the brand is building on EU Whole Vehicle Type Approval (WVTA) as its foundation, with the goal of achieving a five-star Euro NCAP rating under the 2026 standards, making safety an integral part of every stage. From meeting European regulatory requirements to pursuing higher standards of safety and quality, AITO aims to establish a strong foundation for its entry into the European market through rigorous safety standards. For AITO, safety is the greatest luxury. The brand is committed to providing customers with greater confidence and peace of mind throughout every journey.

Alongside regulatory requirements, AITO is undertaking comprehensive localisation tailored to European road conditions, driving preferences and local lifestyles. AITO is also working with partners to adapt its intelligent driver assistance and parking assistance for local road conditions and driving scenarios, while developing a localised service network covering intelligent diagnosis, mobility services, local spare-parts supply and dedicated customer service teams. Together, these efforts are designed to provide European customers with an efficient, reliable and seamless ownership experience.

The Foundations Behind AITO's Journey

AITO's global development is supported by an integrated foundation of technology and intelligent manufacturing. The core vehicle technology platform behind AITO's products is the SERES MF Platform, which integrates key capabilities across powertrains, chassis, intelligent central hub, cabin-ADAS integration and intelligent services. Complementing the SERES MF Platform, SERES Super Factory, powered by "Industrial Brain", brings ecosystem partners across the value chain together, enabling seamless data connectivity and collaboration across information, logistics and technology flows. These capabilities enable product refinement, consistent quality and an enhanced customer experience as AITO expands into new markets.

Recognitions from the market and the industry further consolidate the foundation for the brand's global development. In its home market, AITO has established a strong reputation for safety, quality and customer satisfaction, earning the trust of over 1.2 million drivers. To date, AITO vehicles have accumulated 40 billion kilometres of driving, including more than 10.6 billion kilometres with intelligent driver assistance. Globally, in the Brand Finance's Automobiles 100 2026 ranking, AITO is the world's No.1 Chinese luxury automotive brand by brand value, making it to the top 10 luxury automotive brands list as the only Chinese automotive brand. From customer satisfaction to global recognition, these milestones demonstrate AITO's track record in the luxury electric vehicle market.

Bringing New Luxury Beyond Borders

Built on the philosophy of "Intelligence Redefining Luxury", AITO is bringing its approach to intelligent, user-focused automotive experiences to markets around the world. "For AITO, New Luxury is where traditional luxury meets technological luxury," said Clifford Kang, Board Member and Vice President of SERES Group. "We pair exceptional performance, refined comfort and craftsmanship with cutting-edge intelligence across both our vehicles and services to create a more elevated luxury experience. It is about putting technology to work for people. As we expand globally, we look forward to bringing this philosophy to customers worldwide."

About AITO

Founded in December 2021, AITO is a high-end intelligent electric vehicle brand under SERES Group. Its name stands for "Adding Intelligence to Auto" and embodies the concept of "Intelligence Redefining Luxury". By combining "Traditional Luxury" and "Technological Luxury", AITO creates a "New Luxury" experience in the new energy vehicle (NEV) industry.

With outstanding intelligent features and refined luxury quality, it has become the top-selling Chinese luxury car brand in China in 2025. The AITOlineup surpassed one million cumulative deliveries in just 46 months, setting a new delivery speed record for Chinese luxury new energy vehicle brands.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aito-announces-2027-european-market-entry-at-paris-motor-show-302905695.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.