Domenica 23 Marzo 2025
Aggiornato: 12:10
BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

ANGEL's Leading Water Purification Tech Impresses Global Media at Aquatech Amsterdam

21 marzo 2025 | 11.21
LETTURA: 1 minuti

AMSTERDAM, March 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From March 11 to 14, Aquatech Amsterdam 2025, a premier global event in water treatment, took place at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre. Recognized as an industry-leading exhibition covering all aspects of water treatment, this year's event drew over 900 exhibitors, 25,000 professional visitors, and extensive international media coverage.

ANGEL, a professional water purification solution service provider, attracted significant media attention with breakthrough innovations. Renowned media such as The London Economic and NL Times spotlighted ANGEL's advanced technologies. NL Times commended ANGEL's technological capabilities and innovation efforts, highlighting the company's extensive collaboration with global research institutions in pioneering intelligent water purification solutions. Recognition from Dutch media, a global leader in water treatment, underscores ANGEL's robust technological strength.

Influencers also visited ANGEL's booth to experience products first-hand. Dutch tech blogger Martijn Wester praised ANGEL's T7 Countertop Ice-Making RO Water Purifier, noting its triple sterilization (APCM, UV, and Water Ions), dual ice-making options, large water tank, and self-cleaning function, offering households an integrated solution for safe, convenient, and efficient drinking water.

International media and influencer endorsements reflect ANGEL's technology leadership and market achievements. ANGEL currently holds over 1,000 global patents, has received 27 international innovation awards, participated in drafting 20 national and industry standards, and earned certifications from eight global authorities.

ANGEL's globalization strategy is accelerating in tandem with technological advancements. According to BCC Research, the global water purifier market will experience an 11.5% CAGR from 2021 to 2025. ANGEL established its overseas headquarters in Singapore in 2024 to develop Southeast Asian markets such as Thailand and Indonesia. This year, ANGEL focuses on building a model market in Thailand and opening its first flagship store in Indonesia, strategically positioning itself for future global expansion.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2647087/Angel_Drinking_Water_Industrial_Group.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/angels-leading-water-purification-tech-impresses-global-media-at-aquatech-amsterdam-302407900.html

