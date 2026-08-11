Anytime France Acquires INTERVAL Sport Fitness Group

Acquisition will expand Anytime Fitness brand's footprint in France

PARIS and BOCA RATON, Fla. and WOODBURY, Minn., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Purpose Brands, the world's largest and most trusted portfolio of fitness, health, and wellness franchise brands, today announced that Anytime Fitness's master franchisee in France has acquired INTERVAL Sport Fitness Group, and will convert ten INTERVAL Sport properties to Anytime Fitness clubs. The master franchisee, Anytime France, S.A.S, currently operates three clubs across the country, including locations in Île-de-France (Paris), Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, and Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur.

"The Anytime Fitness brand is on an incredible growth trajectory: we just opened our 6,000th location and expect to open 500 clubs globally this year," said Sander van den Born, Chief International Officer, Purpose Brands. "With European fitness trends favoring strength training and recovery, brand growth in France is a natural next step, and the Anytime France team is exactly the right partner to deliver on it. Our model of finding the right local collaborator has proven itself repeatedly on a global scale, and we look forward to additional growth throughout Europe."

Anytime France is owned by Benoit Hanssen and Matt Burgess, who also operate Anytime Fitness clubs across Italy. "Bringing the INTERVAL Sport clubs into the Anytime Fitness network means welcoming 10 new locations, 23 team members, and 14,000 members into our family," said Hanssen. "Our focus now is making sure every one of them gets the same personalized, high-quality experience our existing members already know."

"This acquisition reflects exactly the kind of growth we want to see across Europe; deliberate, community-first expansion that brings strong country operators, like Anytime France, into new locations," said Stacy Anderson, Global Brand President, Anytime Fitness. "Diversifying our clubs to meet the needs of local members while staying true to our global brand standards has always been at the heart of our growth strategy. This is a great step forward for our members in France, and it shows the strength of our model as we keep building across the region."

About Anytime Fitness

Anytime Fitness (anytimefitness.com) is the largest and fastest-growing fitness brand in the world, adding an anticipated 500 new clubs in 2026 and now serving 5.6 million members at more than 6,000 clubs in 40 countries and territories, on all seven continents. Anytime Fitness delivers personalized training, nutrition, and recovery guidance for its members, whether in the club or through its app, all at a great value. Clubs are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and members have access to every Anytime Fitness club worldwide for the price of a single membership. Anytime Fitness is a part of Purpose Brands' health and wellness portfolio; all franchised clubs are individually owned and operated. For more information about franchising opportunities, visit franchise.anytimefitness.com or purposebrands.com.

About Purpose Brands, LLC

Purpose Brands is the world's largest and most trusted portfolio of fitness, health and wellness franchise brands and services: Anytime Fitness, Orangetheory Fitness, Waxing the City, The Bar Method, and Provision Security. Together, these brands generate USD$3.9 billion in revenue, operating across 40 countries on all seven continents with a combined 6 million members. With a world-class franchise operating model and suite of services that help its portfolio brands accelerate, Purpose Brands is best positioned for rapid expansion and to capture a strong market share in the global wellness industry. For more information, visit https://purposebrands.com.

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