Applied Intuition Announces Collaboration with Nissan to Provide AI-Native Development Platform and Support AI-Defined Vehicle Development

Applied Intuition will provide its Vehicle OS software and support the development of Nissan's next-generation SDVs through its AI-native development tooling, extending a relationship that began in 2020.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Intuition, Inc., a leader in physical AI solutions for all moving machines, today announced it is deploying its AI-powered software-development tools with Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. to support development of AI-defined vehicles (AIDVs).

As part of the engagement, Applied Intuition will leverage its Vehicle OS software to support development of Nissan's scalable and open next-generation in-vehicle software platform. Applied Intuition's software teams in Japan and Silicon Valley will work alongside Nissan's engineering team in Japan to help shorten software-development timelines and accelerate AI-native vehicle development.

"Nissan is strengthening its software and AI-driven development capabilities as we advance toward the realization of AI-defined vehicles," said Takashi Yoshizawa, corporate executive, SDV Engineering Division, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. "As we pursue a more efficient and agile approach to vehicle development, we highly value Applied Intuition's technical expertise and proven track record in advanced vehicle-software development."

Applied Intuition's Vehicle OS software and AI-native development tooling are designed to support Nissan's internal engineering teams by modernizing software workflows, reducing development complexity, and enabling a common software platform that spans multiple powertrains. By abstracting hardware complexity and unifying legacy and modern software development practices, Applied Intuition will help accelerate the development of Nissan's future vehicle programs.

"Nissan is taking an ambitious approach to transforming how vehicles are developed," said Qasar Younis, co-founder and CEO of Applied Intuition. "By combining AI-native software development with Nissan's vehicle engineering expertise, we aim to redefine how vehicles are developed, evolved and continuously updated over time, as well as the value customers expect from their vehicles."

This collaboration builds on a relationship that began in 2020, when Nissan adopted Applied Intuition's simulation technology. Since then, the two companies have jointly advanced AI-powered vehicle development workflows, including a live demonstration of a Nissan LEAF–based test vehicle at AWS Summit Japan. With this expanded collaboration, the partnership extends beyond simulation into in-vehicle operating systems and AI-native software development.

The work with Nissan further strengthens Applied Intuition's position as a trusted software partner to leading global automakers, including those based in Japan. Applied Intuition combines its engineering strengths with an AI-native development approach to redefine how intelligent vehicles are developed, built and continuously evolved. Applied Intuition's work with Nissan aims to establish a new industry standard for bringing AIDVs to market.

About Applied IntuitionApplied Intuition is building the technology to make a billion machines intelligent. Founded in 2017, the Silicon Valley company powers physical AI in the automotive, defense, trucking, construction, mining and agriculture industries. Applied Intuition is based in Sunnyvale, California, with nearly two dozen offices around the world, including London, Munich, Tokyo, Seoul and the Washington, D.C., metro area. Learn more at applied.co, or email press@applied.co.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/applied-intuition-announces-collaboration-with-nissan-to-provide-ai-native-development-platform-and-support-ai-defined-vehicle-development-302897500.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.