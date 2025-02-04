ASSEMBLY EUROPE ACHIEVES B CORP CERTIFICATION

Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) Agency Aligns Purpose, Profit and Performance, DrivingHigherStandards for Media Agencies

LONDON, Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Assembly, a global media agency committed to sustainable innovation, announced today its achievement of B Corp Certification in Europe. Joining a distinguished group of over 9,000 B Corps worldwide this milestone underscores Assembly's effort to balance purpose, profit and performance and marks a pivotal moment in the agency's transformation agenda.

B Lab, the not-for-profit behind the B Corp movement, rigorously evaluates companies based on their impact across key areas, including governance, community engagement, and environmental stewardship. Assembly performed particularly well in the section that evaluates practices, policies, and outcomes related to employee wellbeing, engagement, and satisfaction, underpinning its approach towards attracting and nurturing the best talent.

"Achieving B Corp Certification is a testament to our intentional approach to doing business differently," said Gaby Sethi, Global Head of Impact at Assembly, who spearheaded the certification process. "This accomplishment reflects our commitment to building a thriving workplace, making meaningful contributions to our communities, and truly embedding sustainability into our operations. We're proud to join a global community of businesses dedicated to using their influence for good, and we welcome brands and partners who embody the same shared values to collaborate with us."

With the belief that media is a powerful tool for change, Assembly aims to set a new standard for the industry—and prove that it's possible to achieve business success while driving measurable social and environmental outcomes. With a focus on sustainable innovation, ethical practices, and social responsibility, the agency's recent initiatives include:

"B Corp Certification validates the hard work we've put into transforming our agency," said Matt Adams, Assembly Europe CEO. "It's a testament to our team's collective commitment to creating a lasting, positive impact not only for our teams and clients but for society at large."

As Assembly moves forward, the agency is committed to ongoing improvement. Plans are already in motion to deepen sustainability initiatives, engage in more community-driven campaigns, and further invest in employee development and well-being. The agency also aims to foster relationships with like-minded partners, clients and talent.

Adams adds, "We see B Corp Certification not as a destination but as a journey. We are driven by our proposition to Find the Change that Fuels growth for our people and our clients and will continue to hold ourselves accountable to these principles as we work to be and do better across every aspect of our business."

Assembly has also achieved B Corp Certification in APAC and is working towards certification in India, MENA, and North America.

ABOUT B LAB:

B Lab is transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet. A leader in economic systems change, the global network creates standards, policies, tools, and programs for business, and we certify companies — known as B Corps — who are leading the way. To date, the B Corp community includes over 920,000 workers in over 9,000 B Corps across 105 countries and 160 industries, and more than 300,000 companies manage their impact with the B Impact Assessment and the SDG Action Manager. B Lab has created and led efforts to pass over 50 corporate statutes globally that enable stakeholder governance. To learn more and join the movement, visit www.bcorporation.net.

ABOUT ASSEMBLY EUROPE

Assembly is a leading global omnichannel media agency, operating in 26 offices worldwide. Our EMEA headquarters in London serves as a dynamic regional hub, with presence in Paris, Milan, Amsterdam, Hamburg, Warsaw, Barcelona, Madrid, Copenhagen, and Tel Aviv. With a team of over 400 experts specializing in omnichannel strategies, digital brand and performance, e-commerce, data science, and sustainability, we are committed to finding the change that fuels growth for the world's top brands. As a trusted strategic partner, our collaborations have predominantly centered around renowned brands in the spheres of luxury, fashion, beauty, retail, and technology. Assembly is honoured to be named one of the few recipients of the prestigious Google Premier Partner of the Year 2023. Our work is powered by our proprietary in-house technology solution, STAGE, and supported by our global talent base of over 1,700 professionals. Assembly is a proud member of Stagwell, the challenger network built to transform marketing. For more information, visit assemblyglobal.com.

