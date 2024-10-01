Auto Depth Digital Wound Measurement Now Available on MolecuLightDX

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MolecuLight Inc., the global leader in fluorescence imaging technology for real-time detection of harmful bacteria and digital wound measurement, announced today that their flagship wound imaging device, MolecuLightDX™, now has the ability to automatically measure wound depth.

The MolecuLightDX now provides its users with a complete wound measurement solution allowing clinicians to digitally measure wound area, length, width and depth with a single image capture and without the need for calibration stickers. The addition of Auto Depth, made possible with proprietary optics and software, eliminates the need for clinicians to measure depth manually, therefore drastically reducing the steps that are currently necessary to measure a wound via standard of care, while obtaining a higher degree of precision and a global depiction of the wound's anatomy. This exciting new feature will have a positive impact on overall clinical workflow, allowing clinicians to spend more time on patient care and less time on documentation.

Standard of care depth measurements, made using a probe and ruler, are often inaccurate with a high degree of variability in measured depths across different clinicians, usually resulting in overestimation. The new MolecuLightDX Auto Depth feature will help to standardize wound measurement across multiple providers. This new feature has been extensively tested and validated to ensure exceptional accuracy and robust reliability within a real clinical environment on real patient wounds. MolecuLight will be showcasing the new Auto Depth feature at the upcoming SAWC Fall 2024, including a poster summarizing the statistically powered accuracy and reproducibility validation testing.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of the Auto Depth feature. Providing customers with a robust, standardized and easily implementable digital wound measurement solution is a top priority at MolecuLight," says Anil Amlani, CEO of MolecuLight Inc. "The MolecuLightDX Auto Depth will have a significant impact on clinical workflow and documentation, allowing wounds to be efficiently measured with a single image capture while obtaining superior accuracy and reliability. The measured Auto Depth is automatically written to the patient record for EHR integrated customers, further reducing the documentation burden experienced by wound care clinicians."

About MolecuLight Inc and its wound imaging devices

MolecuLight Inc., is a privately owned medical imaging company with a global presence that manufactures and commercializes the MolecuLight i:X® and DX™ wound imaging devices. These are the only class II FDA-clearedpoint-of-care imaging devices for the real-time detection of elevated bacterial burden in wounds. They also provide accurate digital wound measurement for comprehensive wound management, supported by strong clinical evidence including over 100 peer-reviewed publications.

For sales, media or other inquiries or further information, please contact: Hunter Zudans, Director of Marketing, MolecuLight Inc., T. +1.484.682.7580,hzudans@moleculight.com, www.moleculight.com

