Automation Anywhere Reports Largest Non-GAAP Bookings Quarter in Company's History & Exceeded FY25 EBITDA Guidance

Growth Driven by Demand for Agentic Process Automation (APA) has Fueled the Autonomous Enterprise Across Sectors

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Automation Anywhere, the leader in Agentic Process Automation (APA), announced its financial results for Q4 and Fiscal Year 2025, highlighting its largest non-GAAP bookings quarter in the company's history, sustained year over year growth, and operational excellence. The company exceeded its EBITDA guidance for the year, reinforcing its ability to scale efficiently while driving adoption of its APA offerings.

Key FY25 Business Highlights

"Automation Anywhere has quickly established itself as the leader in Agentic Process Automation driving the Autonomous Enterprise, which is not a distant vision; it's a present reality," said Mihir Shukla, founder and CEO of Automation Anywhere. "Delivering our largest non-GAAP bookings quarter in the company's history while exceeding EBITDA guidance reinforces the strength of our business model and growing demand for our APA System around the world and across key industries. Unlike others who speak of future AI possibilities, APA is here now, transforming industries and driving measurable impact. We are committed to leading this transformation and continuing to deliver tangible value to our partners and customers."

For years, Robotic Process Automation (RPA) has helped businesses begin their digital transformation and automate up to 40% of their tasks. To help businesses accelerate their AI adoption journey and run complex processes autonomously, Automation Anywhere created the Agentic Process Automation (APA) category which builds on the company's legacy as a leader in RPA and drives the evolution of the autonomous enterprise. APA empowers businesses to orchestrate teams of AI agents, bots, APIs and people across various applications and cloud platforms, utilizing large language models. The APA System fundamentally transforms business operations. By fully integrating AI-driven automation, companies can significantly reduce manual workloads, improve accuracy, and speed up processes. This shift allows their workforce to focus on high-impact strategic initiatives.

Additional Highlights in FY25:

Additional Resources:

Automation Anywhere's fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 31, 2025. As a private company, Automation Anywhere does not disclose detailed financial information.

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere is the leader in Agentic Process Automation and guided by its vision to fuel the future of work by unleashing human potential through automation. Learn more at www.automationanywhere.com

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2383572/5235337/Automation_Anywhere_Logo.jpg