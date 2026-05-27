circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Beelink Unveils Wildcat Lake Lineup Powered by Intel 18A

27 maggio 2026 | 10.20
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beelink has officially introduced its first product lineup based on Intel's latest Wildcat Lake low-power platform, bringing next-generation performance, AI capabilities and efficiency to compact desktop systems. The new series includes two mini PCs and one NAS-oriented device, making Beelink the first tech brand to deploy Wildcat Lake across multiple product categories.

CTA

Intel 18A: A Fundamental Leap

At the core of the platform is Intel's advanced 18A process technology. The new node introduces RibbonFET gate-all-around transistors and PowerVia backside power delivery, significantly improving power efficiency, thermal performance, and signal stability compared to previous FinFET-based designs. Combined with Intel's new Cougar Cove performance cores and Darkmont efficiency cores, Wildcat Lake delivers higher performance at lower power consumption.

The Intel Core 3 304 processor powers Beelink's entire Wildcat Lake product lineup. The chip features one performance core, four efficiency cores, integrated Xe3-LPG graphics, and a built-in NPU for AI workloads. Compared to the previous Core i3-N305, Core 3 304 delivers 120% higher single-core performance and around 60% better multi-core performance. The processor also offers up to 24 TOPS of total AI compute power, supporting AI-assisted productivity, local inference, and real-time intelligent applications.

A Full Product Matrix

All three Beelink systems support dual USB4 ports and 10GbE networking while targeting different user scenarios.

The EQ mini focuses on minimalist desktop setups with an ultra-compact design and integrated 45W power supply for everyday productivity and AI workloads.

The EQi adds dual-network support with a combination of 10GbE and 2.5GbE Ethernet, plus an integrated 85W power supply, making it suitable for networking, edge computing, and multitasking environments.

The ME Pro combines mini PC and NAS functionality into a single compact platform, featuring dual 3.5-inch drive bays alongside 10GbE and 2.5GbE networking for storage-heavy productivity and AI applications.

The new lineup also reflects the growing shift toward compact AI-ready desktops that prioritize efficiency, connectivity, and versatile deployment. By combining modern AI acceleration with low-power operation, Beelink is positioning Wildcat Lake systems as practical solutions for home users, creators, small businesses, and edge computing environments.

With the launch of the Wildcat Lake lineup, Beelink aims to bring Intel 18A technology and AI acceleration into more accessible, low-power systems, helping expand AI PCs beyond the premium market and into mainstream desktop computing.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2988546/Product_Matrix.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2988547/Beelink_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/beelink-unveils-wildcat-lake-lineup-powered-by-intel-18a-302782876.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN68831 en US ICT ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Il cane Briciola va in pensione, ultima parata del 2 giugno per la mascotte dei carabinieri - Video
2 giugno, Bersaglieri a Palazzo Chigi: concerti in Piazza Colonna per la Festa della Repubblica - Video
2 giugno, l'omaggio della presidente Metsola a Bruxelles - Video
Pedaggi autostradali, scatta il rimborso: cos'è e come funziona
News to go
Ponte del 2 giugno, ecco che tempo farà
Speleologo bloccato in grotta, ecco cosa è successo: parla il soccorritore - Video
Vannacci: "Futuro nazionale si sta radicando in Sicilia, più di 5000 iscritti e tanti giovani"
Carta nazionale della sostenibilità per un turismo equilibrato
News to go
Musica dal vivo motore per l'economia italiana: spesi oltre 1 miliardo di euro nel 2025
News to go
Medici gettonisti nel 55% dei pronto soccorso, Schillaci annuncia nuovi controlli
Vasco Rossi: "Il potere è una droga, al governo ci sono dei drogati" - Video
Foggia, nel bunker segreto una piantagione di marijuana: 5 arresti - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza